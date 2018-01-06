Kevin Smith’s Clerks 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster

$13.99
$8.99
Part No: DP9723
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Kevin Smith items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Miramax
Original U.S. Release: March 25, 1994
Rating: R
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Kevin Smith’s cult classic comedy Clerks centers on a day in the lives of two convenience clerks named Dante Hicks (Brian O’Halloran) and Randal Graves (Jeff Anderson), as they interact with friends, annoy customers, discuss movies and play hockey on the store’s roof.
Specifications
- Size: 24x36 in
Cast: Brian O'Halloran | Jason Mewes | Jeff Anderson | Kevin Smith | Lisa Spoonauer | Marilyn Ghigliotti | Walter Flanagan
Directors: Kevin Smith
Project Name: Clerks
Related Items
Categories
Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Miramax | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints