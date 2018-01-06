Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Kevin Smith’s Clerks 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster

Kevin Smith’s Clerks 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
View larger

$13.99

$8.99


6 in stock


PosterSKU: 180106-69273-1
Part No: DP9723
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Kevin Smith  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Miramax
Original U.S. Release: March 25, 1994
Rating: R
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Kevin Smith’s cult classic comedy Clerks centers on a day in the lives of two convenience clerks named Dante Hicks (Brian O’Halloran) and Randal Graves (Jeff Anderson), as they interact with friends, annoy customers, discuss movies and play hockey on the store’s roof.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Brian O'Halloran | Jason Mewes | Jeff Anderson | Kevin Smith | Lisa Spoonauer | Marilyn Ghigliotti | Walter Flanagan
Directors: Kevin Smith
Project Name: Clerks

Related Items

House II: The Second Story Special Edition Blu-ray
Vamp Special Edition
Hobgoblins Blu-ray + DVD Combo
The A-Team Music from the Original Television Score [OOP]
The Battle of the Chumpions Deadpool Kills Marvel’s Deadpool 22 x 34 Inch Poster
Superbad Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Featuring various artists including The Roots, Rick James, The Bar-Kays, Lyle Workman and more
O Brother, Where Art Thou? Soundtrack
Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Mix Vol. 2 Soundtrack
The Super Mario Brothers Crew of Characters 34 X 22 inch Game Poster
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by John Ottman, Performed by The Northwest Sinfornia

Categories

Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Miramax | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *