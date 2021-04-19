Elliot Gould in Getting Straight (1970) Original Publicity Press Photo [G44]

- Cast: Brenda Sykes | Candice Bergen | Cecil Kellaway | Elliot Gould | Gregory Sierra | Jeannie Berlin | Jeff Corey | Jenny Sullivan | John Rubinstein | Jon Lormer | Leonard Stone | Max Julien | Richard Anders | Robert F. Lyons | William Bramley
- Directors: Richard Rush
- Subject Elliot Gould
- Project Name Getting Straight
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Comedy | Drama | Romance
- Studios: Columbia Pictures
- Original Release Date: May 13, 1970
- Rating: R
- More: Brenda Sykes | Candice Bergen | Elliot Gould | Max Julien
Elliot Gould in Getting Straight (1970) Original Publicity Press Photo.
The item has some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 8x10 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Brenda Sykes | Candice Bergen | Cecil Kellaway | Elliot Gould | Gregory Sierra | Jeannie Berlin | Jeff Corey | Jenny Sullivan | John Rubinstein | Jon Lormer | Leonard Stone | Max Julien | Richard Anders | Richard Rush | Robert F. Lyons | William Bramley
- Shows / Movies: Getting Straight
- Genres: Comedy | Drama | Romance
- Studios / Manufacturers: Columbia Pictures
- Product Types: Originals