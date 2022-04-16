The Hollywood Reporter (June 12, 2015) Jay Sures Jeremy Zimmer [T98]

- Publication The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter (June 12, 2015) AGENCY WARS, The Insurgents, David Kramer, Jay Sures, and Jeremy Zimmer, Lawsuits, Secret Meetings, Revenge, UTA’s midnight raid on CAA was just the tip of a new Hollywood power struggle as private equity and pressure to grow by (almost) any means redefine the cutthroat talent business. What’s Up with Wonder Woman? Warners’ Greg Silverman answers that question and much more, Sumner’s 92nd Birthday bash.
