Vangelis Opera Sauvage Vinyl Edition Including Hymne (1979) 2473-105 [E81]

$13.99
$9.90
1 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210419-86558-1
UPC: 042282966315
Part No: 2473-105
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Vangelis Opera Sauvage Vinyl Edition Including Hymne (1979) 2473-105.

The item has some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Playlists

  • Side One
  • Hymne
  • Rêve
  • L'enfant
  • Mouettes
  • Side Two
  • Chromatique
  • Irlande
  • Flamants Roses

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
