Thanos Rising – Avengers: Infinity War Collector’s Board Game

View larger $49.95 $46.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





Game SKU: 180406-72391-1

UPC: 700304049551

Part No: USODC011543

Weight: 3.02 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Games | Board & Card Games

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Drama | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction

Studio: Marvel Studios | USAopoly

Original U.S. Release: April 27, 2018

Item Release Date: March 30, 2018

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Thanos Rising – Avengers: Infinity War is a cooperative dice and card game for 2-4 players. In the game, players will recruit heroes and assemble a team to face off against Thanos and his villainous forces in an effort to thwart him from accomplishing his master plan – collecting all six Infinity Stones to power the Infinity Gauntlet and wreak havoc on the very fabric of reality.

In the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed Avengers: Infinity War, the Avengers and their allies must be willing to sacrifice everything in order to defeat the powerful Thanos (Josh Brolin) before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Avengers: Infinity War stars Karen Gillan as Nebula, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / White Wolf, Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark / Iron Man, Linda Cardellini as Laura Barton, Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa / Black Panther, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Idris Elba as Heimdall, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Dave Bautista as Drax, Benicio Del Toro as The Collector, Vin Diesel as Groot , Kerry Condon as Friday, Bradley Cooper as Rocket , Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man, Paul Bettany as Vision, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Peter Dinklage, , Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Benedict Wong as Wong, Sean Gunn as Rocket Raccoon, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Falcon, Perla Middleton as Business Worker, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes / War Machine, Terry Notary as Cull Obsidian / Teen Groot, Callan Mulvey as Jack Rollins, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Ebony Maw, Tiffany Espensen as Cindy, Isabella Amara as Sally, Marija Juliette Abney as Dora Milaje, and Marie Mouroum as Dora Milaje.

Pieces

42 Asset (Hero and Villain) Cards

4 Team Base/Summary Cards

4 Team Deployment Tokens

15 Power Dice

1 Thanos Dice

1 Infinity Stone Die

50 Damage Counters

30 Infinity Stone Control Counters

30 Bonus Tokens

1 Deployment Zone

1 Infinity Gauntlet

6 Infinity Stone

1 Thanos Figure

Rules

Specifications

Size: 11.1 x 11 x 3 in

Cast: Angela Bassett | Anthony Mackie | Benedict Cumberbatch | Benedict Wong | Benicio Del Toro | Bradley Cooper | Callan Mulvey | Chadwick Boseman | Chris Evans | Chris Hemsworth | Chris Pratt | Danai Gurira | Dave Bautista | Don Cheadle | Elizabeth Olsen | Florence Kasumba | Gwyneth Paltrow | Idris Elba | Isabella Amara | Jeremy Renner | Jon Favreau | Josh Brolin | Karen Gillan | Kerry Condon | Letitia Wright | Linda Cardellini | Marie Mouroum | Marija Juliette Abney | Mark Ruffalo | Paul Bettany | Paul Rudd | Perla Middleton | Peter Dinklage | Pom Klementieff | Robert Downey Jr | Scarlett Johansson | Sean Gunn | Sebastian Stan | Terry Notary | Tiffany Espensen | Tom Hiddleston | Tom Holland | Tom Vaughan-Lawlor | Vin Diesel | Winston Duke | Zoe Saldana

Directors: Anthony Russo | Joe Russo

Subject: Avengers: Infinity War

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Board & Card Games | Comic Based | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Game/Video Game | Marvel Studios | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | USAopoly