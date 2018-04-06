The Blair Witch Project Collector’s Book

$24.95
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Mystery | Suspense
Studio: Arrow | Artisan
Original U.S. Release: July 30, 1999
Item Release Date: March 20, 2018
Rating: R
Details
As the Millennium approached, horror was becoming an unusual commodity. Low budget horror films flooded the home video market while their big budget counterparts took hold at the box office. It seemed that a balance could not be found that would please everyone. In the final months of 1999, horror was saved by a film that became a turning point in many aspects – including film production, film marketing and film distribution. One film was a revelation of cinema which shook the world at the time and created such panic and fear that the effects of the film can still be felt today.
Filmmaker Russ Gomm takes a look at the phenomena of The Blair Witch Project through the eyes of a fan who was captivated by the unusual promotional strategy that led up to the release. This book takes a trip back in time to the 1990s to uncover the history of the production of the film including a unique making of and its path to success. Through conversations with fellow fans, filmmakers and other industry professionals, the book also examines the lasting effect that this seminal film had on not only the audiences, but the film industry itself and indeed the future of the horror genre.
Special Features
- Filled with essays and rare photos from the indie cult classic horror film
- Cover illustration by Peter Strain
Specifications
- Size: 5.4 x 6.7 in
- Pages: 120
Cast: Heather Donahue | Joshua Leonard | Michael C. Williams | Patricia DeCou
Directors: Daniel Myrick | Eduardo Sánchez
Subject: The Blair Witch Project
Authors: Russell Gomm
Artists: Peter Strain
