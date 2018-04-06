Twitter
Starcrash Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album – Music by John Barry

Starcrash Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album – Music by John Barry
View larger

$15.99

$12.97


3 in stock


Condition: New

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction
Studio: BSX Music | New World Pictures
Original U.S. Release: March 9, 1979
Item Release Date: November 17, 2017
Rating: PG
Details

The original motion picture soundtrack to the Italian sci-fi cult classic spectacular Starcrash features a score by legendary musician and composer John Barry, who also composed the James Bond classic theme.

Playlists

  • Starcrash Main Title
    Escape Into Hyperspace
    Captured
    Launch Adrift
    Beach Landing
    The Ice Planet/Heading For Zarkon
    The Emperor's Speech
    Strange Planet/The Troggs Attack
    Akton Battles The Robots
    Network Ball Attack
    Space War
    Goodbye Akton
    Starcrash End Title
    Starcrash Suite   by: John Barry

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 41:24

Cast: Caroline Munro | Christopher Plummer | David Hasselhoff | Hamilton Camp | Joe Spinell | Judd Hamilton | Marjoe Gortner | Nadia Cassini | Robert Tessier
Directors: Luigi Cozzi
Project Name: Starcrash
Composers: John Barry

