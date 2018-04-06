Starcrash Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album – Music by John Barry

View larger $15.99 $12.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





CD SKU: 180407-72400-1

UPC: 712187488464

Part No: BSXCD8846

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Caroline Munro | Christopher Plummer | David Hasselhoff items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction

Studio: BSX Music | New World Pictures

Original U.S. Release: March 9, 1979

Item Release Date: November 17, 2017

Rating: PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The original motion picture soundtrack to the Italian sci-fi cult classic spectacular Starcrash features a score by legendary musician and composer John Barry, who also composed the James Bond classic theme.

Playlists



Escape Into Hyperspace

Captured

Launch Adrift

Beach Landing

The Ice Planet/Heading For Zarkon

The Emperor's Speech

Strange Planet/The Troggs Attack

Akton Battles The Robots

Network Ball Attack

Space War

Goodbye Akton

Starcrash End Title

Starcrash Suite by: John Barry Starcrash Main TitleEscape Into HyperspaceCapturedLaunch AdriftBeach LandingThe Ice Planet/Heading For ZarkonThe Emperor's SpeechStrange Planet/The Troggs AttackAkton Battles The RobotsNetwork Ball AttackSpace WarGoodbye AktonStarcrash End TitleStarcrash Suite by:

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 41:24

Cast: Caroline Munro | Christopher Plummer | David Hasselhoff | Hamilton Camp | Joe Spinell | Judd Hamilton | Marjoe Gortner | Nadia Cassini | Robert Tessier

Directors: Luigi Cozzi

Project Name: Starcrash

Composers: John Barry

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | BSX Music | CD | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Music & Spoken Word | New World Pictures | Science Fiction