Starcrash Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album – Music by John Barry

UPC: 712187488464
Part No: BSXCD8846
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction
Studio: BSX Music | New World Pictures
Original U.S. Release: March 9, 1979
Item Release Date: November 17, 2017
Rating: PG
Details
The original motion picture soundtrack to the Italian sci-fi cult classic spectacular Starcrash features a score by legendary musician and composer John Barry, who also composed the James Bond classic theme.
Playlists
- Starcrash Main Title
Escape Into Hyperspace
Captured
Launch Adrift
Beach Landing
The Ice Planet/Heading For Zarkon
The Emperor's Speech
Strange Planet/The Troggs Attack
Akton Battles The Robots
Network Ball Attack
Space War
Goodbye Akton
Starcrash End Title
Starcrash Suite by: John Barry
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 41:24
Cast: Caroline Munro | Christopher Plummer | David Hasselhoff | Hamilton Camp | Joe Spinell | Judd Hamilton | Marjoe Gortner | Nadia Cassini | Robert Tessier
Directors: Luigi Cozzi
Project Name: Starcrash
Composers: John Barry
