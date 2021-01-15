Share Page Support Us
The New York Times Undisputed Full Page Newspaper Movie Ad (August 23, 2002) [A30]

View larger

$23.99

$18.70


1 in stock


newspSKU: 210115-84336-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: Action | Crime | Sport
Details

The New York Times Undisputed Full Page Newspaper Movie Ad (August 23, 2002).

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Cast: Ed Lover | Jon Seda | Michael Rooker | Peter Falk | Ving Rhames | Wes Studi | Wesley Snipes
Directors: Walter Hill
Project Name: Undisputed
Publication: The New York Times

