The New York Times Undisputed Full Page Newspaper Movie Ad (August 23, 2002) [A30]

View larger $23.99 $18.70 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





newsp SKU: 210115-84336-1

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Michael Rooker | Peter Falk | Ving Rhames | Walter Hill | Wes Studi | Wesley Snipes items

Product Types: Products | Memorabilia

Genres: Action | Crime | Sport

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The New York Times Undisputed Full Page Newspaper Movie Ad (August 23, 2002).

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Cast: Ed Lover | Jon Seda | Michael Rooker | Peter Falk | Ving Rhames | Wes Studi | Wesley Snipes

Directors: Walter Hill

Project Name: Undisputed

Publication: The New York Times

Related Items

Categories

Action | Crime | Memorabilia | Sport