Ronin Comic Book Issue No. 1, 2 & 3 (1983) Frank Miller DC Comics 86060 to 86062

Ronin Comic Book Issue No. 1, 2 & 3 (1983) DC Comics, Script and art by Frank Miller. Issue One: Back cover testimonials by Will Eisner, Walter Simonson, and Klaus Janson. Issue Two: Back cover testimonials by Steve Gerber, Chris Claremont, and Len Wein. Issue Three: Back cover testimonials by Joe Kubert, Archie Goodwin, and John Byrne,
