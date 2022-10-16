Share Page Support Us
Ronin Comic Book Issue No. 1, 2 & 3 (1983) Frank Miller DC Comics 86060 to 86062

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Ronin Comic Book Issue No. 1, 2 & 3 (1983) DC Comics, Script and art by Frank Miller.  Issue One:  Back cover testimonials by Will Eisner, Walter Simonson, and Klaus Janson. Issue Two:  Back cover testimonials by Steve Gerber, Chris Claremont, and Len Wein. Issue Three: Back cover testimonials by Joe Kubert, Archie Goodwin, and John Byrne,

