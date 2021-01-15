Share Page Support Us
The New York Times Signs/S1m0ne Full Page Newspaper Movie Ads (August 23, 2002) [A31]

The New York Times Signs/S1m0ne Full Page Newspaper Movie Ads (August 23, 2002) [A31]
View larger
The New York Times Signs/S1m0ne Full Page Newspaper Movie Ads (August 23, 2002) [A31]
The New York Times Signs/S1m0ne Full Page Newspaper Movie Ads (August 23, 2002) [A31]

$23.99

$18.70


1 in stock


newspSKU: 210115-84338-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

The New York Times Mel Gibson Signs/Al Pacino S1m0ne Full Page Newspaper Movie Ads (August 23, 2002).

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Cast: Al Pacino | Benjamin Salisbury | Joaquin Phoenix | Mel Gibson | Rory Culkin | Winona Ryder
Directors: Andrew Niccol | M. Night Shyamalan
Project Name: S1m0ne | Signs
Publication: The New York Times

