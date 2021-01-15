Share Page Support Us
The New York Times Road to Perdition Full Page Newspaper Movie Ads (July 26, 2002) [A37]

The New York Times Road to Perdition Full Page Newspaper Movie Ads (July 26, 2002) [A37]
View larger

$23.99

$18.70


1 in stock


newspSKU: 210115-84341-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Daniel Craig | Jennifer Jason Leigh | Paul Newman | Road to Perdition | Sam Mendes | Tom Hanks  items
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Press Ads, Photos & Books
Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Drama
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The New York Times Tom Hanks’ Road to Perdition Full Page Newspaper Movie Ads (July 26, 2002).

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Cast: Daniel Craig | Jennifer Jason Leigh | Liam Aiken | Paul Newman | Rob Maxey | Tom Hanks | Tyler Hoechlin
Directors: Sam Mendes
Project Name: Road to Perdition
Publication: The New York Times

Categories

Action | Adventure | Crime | Drama | Memorabilia | Press Ads, Photos & Books