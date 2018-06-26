Die Another Day Limited Edition Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack Album by David Arnold

View larger $35.99 $29.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





CD SKU: 180626-73916-1

UPC: 826924144725

Part No: LLLCD1447

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Halle Berry | Pierce Brosnan items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Sequels | Spy Films | Thrillers

Studio: La-La Land Records | MGM

Original U.S. Release: November 22, 2002

Rating: PG-13

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

La-La Land Records, Warner Bros. Records, EON Productions and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer proudly present the remastered and expanded CD re-issue release of the original motion picture score to the 2002 feature film DIE ANOTHER DAY, starring Pierce Brosnan as Ian Fleming’s James Bond 007, Halle Berry and Toby Stephens, and directed by Lee Tamahori. Acclaimed composer David Arnold (QUANTUM OF SOLACE, CASINO ROYALE, THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH, TOMORROW NEVER DIES) unleashes a powerhouse of a score – his third in the legendary James Bond canon. It’s a thrilling musical journey — keeping one foot in the time-honored romance and swagger of classic Bond, and one in the age of cutting-edge electronics. Remastered and expanded, with over an hour of never-before-released music, this 2-CD deluxe presentation showcases Arnold’s score in a revelatory fashion that’s sure to leave listeners shaken and stirred in the best possible way!

Produced by David Arnold and Neil S. Bulk, and mastered by Doug Schwartz, from new transfers of analog stereo tapes provided by the composer, this special release is limited to 5000 units and features exclusive, in-depth liner notes by writer Tim Greiving, including new comments from the composer. Dan Goldwasser’s sleek art design wraps up this must-have release in classic fashion.

Special Features

Produced from new transfers of analog stereo tapes provided by composer David Arnold

This special release is limited to 5000 units

Features exclusive, in-depth liner notes by writer Tim Greiving, including new comments from the composer

Playlists

Disc 1 - Score Presentation

On the Beach (extended version) 3:56

Bond Meets Moon / Hovercrafts 2:16

How Do You Intend to Kill Me Now, Mr. Bond? 2:02

Hovercraft Chase 3:48

Bond to Jail :49

Some Kind of Hero? 4:32

Kiss of Life 4:46

Peaceful Fountains of Desire 1:05

What’s In it For You? / Cuba 1:21

Cuban Car :50

Jinx Jordan 1:28

Jinx & James 2:03

Wheelchair Access 2:22

Jinx, James and Genes 5:14

Gustav Graves’ Grand Entrance 1:34

Blades 3:12

Bond Gets the Key / Virtual Reality 2:01

The Vanish / Bond Goes to Iceland 2:10

The Explanation 1:36

Icarus 1:23

Ice Spy 3:00

A Touch of Frost 1:50

Laser Fight 4:36

It Belongs to His Boss / Double Agent 2:34

Whiteout 4:55

Bond Kidnaps Skidoo 2:29

Iced Inc. 3:08

Ice Palace Car Chase 4:57

Disc 2 - Score Presentation Continued

Switchblades 3:23

Antonov 11:51

Antonov Gets It 3:20

Moneypenny Gets It 1:11

Going Down Together 1:32

Additional Music

On the Beach 2:50

Hovercraft Chase (film version) 3:47

Some Kind of Hero? (film version) 4:32

Peaceful Fountains of Desire (alternate ending) 1:06

What’s In it For You? (orchestra only) :41

Welcome to Cuba 2:07

Jinx Jordan (orchestra only) 1:28

Jinx & James (film version) 2:07

Wheelchair Access (original version) 2:22

Party Trick (source) 1:37

A Touch of Frost (film version) 1:50

Laser Fight (film version) 4:38

Whiteout (full mix) 4:55

Antonov (film version) 11:51

James Bond Will Return 3:54

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 148:30

Cast: Halle Berry | John Cleese | Judi Dench | Michael G. Wilson | Michael Madsen | Pierce Brosnan | Rick Yune | Rosamund Pike | Samantha Bond | Toby Stephens | Will Yun Lee

Directors: Lee Tamahori

Project Name: Die Another Day

Composers: David Arnold

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | CD | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | La-La Land Records | MGM | Music & Spoken Word | Sequels | Spy Films | Thrillers