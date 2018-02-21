Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Marvel’s Black Panther: The Art of the Movie Hardcover Slipcase Edition

Marvel’s Black Panther: The Art of the Movie Hardcover Slipcase Edition
View larger
Marvel’s Black Panther: The Art of the Movie Hardcover Slipcase Edition
Marvel’s Black Panther: The Art of the Movie Hardcover Slipcase Edition
Marvel’s Black Panther: The Art of the Movie Hardcover Slipcase Edition

$50.00

$41.50


2 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 180222-70710-1
UPC: 9781302909048
Weight: 5.05 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Black Panther | Lupita Nyong'o  items
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Drama | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: Marvel Studios
Original U.S. Release: February 16, 2018
Item Release Date: February 13, 2018
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Following the events of Captain America: Civil War, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) returns home to Wakanda to take his place as king. But when two new enemies conspire to destroy the country, the Black Panther must team up with members of the Dora Milaje – Wakanda’s special forces – and CIA agent Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) to protect his home from being dragged into a world war.

Go behind the scenes with exclusive concept artwork and in-depth analysis from the filmmakers in this keepsake slipcase hardcover edition.

Special Features

  • Special Hardcover Slipcase Edition
  • Filled with concept art, costumes and details on the making of Black Panther

Specifications

  • Pages: 240
  • Size: 10.70x11.80x1 in

Cast: Andy Serkis | Angela Bassett | Chadwick Boseman | Danai Gurira | Daniel Kaluuya | Forest Whitaker | Letitia Wright | Lupita Nyong'o | Martin Freeman | Michael B. Jordan
Directors: Ryan Coogler
Subject: Black Panther (2018)
Characters: Black Panther
Authors: Eleni Roussos

Related Items

Come Together (1971) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Luciana Paluzzi & Tony Anthony
Akira Movie Limited Collector’s Steel Case Edition with 32-Page Booklet Funimation
Knight Rider: The Complete Series Blu-ray 16-Disc Box Set Starring David Hasselhoff
Alien Black and White Inked Stretched Canvas Print
The Oprah Winfrey Show: Reflections on an American Legacy (Hardcover, 2011)
Revell 1:24 Scale Die Cast Metal Porsche Gemballa Cyrrus Replica Vintage Classic Sports Car
The Art of Star Trek: The Kelvin Timeline (2017)
Alien: Covenant Original Soundtrack Album Special Vinyl Edition
Kung Fu Zombies 7 Movie Collection DVD Set
Kong: Skull Island Landsat Image King Kong Apparel

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Hardcover Books | Marvel Studios | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *