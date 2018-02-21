Marvel’s Black Panther: The Art of the Movie Hardcover Slipcase Edition

$50.00
$41.50
UPC: 9781302909048
Weight: 5.05 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Black Panther | Lupita Nyong'o items
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Drama | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: Marvel Studios
Original U.S. Release: February 16, 2018
Item Release Date: February 13, 2018
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Following the events of Captain America: Civil War, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) returns home to Wakanda to take his place as king. But when two new enemies conspire to destroy the country, the Black Panther must team up with members of the Dora Milaje – Wakanda’s special forces – and CIA agent Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) to protect his home from being dragged into a world war.
Go behind the scenes with exclusive concept artwork and in-depth analysis from the filmmakers in this keepsake slipcase hardcover edition.
Special Features
- Special Hardcover Slipcase Edition
- Filled with concept art, costumes and details on the making of Black Panther
Specifications
- Pages: 240
- Size: 10.70x11.80x1 in
Cast: Andy Serkis | Angela Bassett | Chadwick Boseman | Danai Gurira | Daniel Kaluuya | Forest Whitaker | Letitia Wright | Lupita Nyong'o | Martin Freeman | Michael B. Jordan
Directors: Ryan Coogler
Subject: Black Panther (2018)
Characters: Black Panther
Authors: Eleni Roussos
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Hardcover Books | Marvel Studios | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers