Marvel’s Black Panther: The Art of the Movie Hardcover Slipcase Edition

Hardcover Book SKU: 180222-70710-1

UPC: 9781302909048

Weight: 5.05 lbs

Condition: New

Details

Following the events of Captain America: Civil War, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) returns home to Wakanda to take his place as king. But when two new enemies conspire to destroy the country, the Black Panther must team up with members of the Dora Milaje – Wakanda’s special forces – and CIA agent Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) to protect his home from being dragged into a world war.

Go behind the scenes with exclusive concept artwork and in-depth analysis from the filmmakers in this keepsake slipcase hardcover edition.

Special Features

Special Hardcover Slipcase Edition

Filled with concept art, costumes and details on the making of Black Panther

Specifications

Pages: 240

Size: 10.70x11.80x1 in

Cast: Andy Serkis | Angela Bassett | Chadwick Boseman | Danai Gurira | Daniel Kaluuya | Forest Whitaker | Letitia Wright | Lupita Nyong'o | Martin Freeman | Michael B. Jordan

Directors: Ryan Coogler

Subject: Black Panther (2018)

Characters: Black Panther

Authors: Eleni Roussos

