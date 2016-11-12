Lone Wolf and Cub Criterion Collection

View larger $99.95 From: $72.96 Formats - Choose Formats - DVD $72.96 Blu-ray $72.96 - Select Qty - 1

Genres: Action | Adventure | History | Martial Arts | Thriller

Studio: Criterion

Item Release Date: November 8, 2016

Rating: NR

Details

Based on the best-selling manga series, the six intensely kinetic Lone Wolf and Cub films elevated chanbara to bloody new heights. The shogun’s executioner, Itto Ogami (Tomisaburo Wakayama), takes to wandering the countryside as an assassin—along with his infant son Daigoro (Akihiro Tomikawa) and a seemingly infinitely weaponized perambulator—helping those he encounters while seeking vengeance for his murdered wife. Delivering stylish thrills and a body count that defies belief, Lone Wolf and Cub is beloved for its brilliantly choreographed action sequences as well as its tender depiction of the bonds between a parent and a child.

Lone Wolf and Cub: Sword of Vengeance (1972)

Director: Kenji Misumi

The inaugural film in the Lone Wolf and Cub series immediately thrust Itto Ogami into the ranks of the all-time great samurai movie icons.

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart at the River Styx (1972)

Director: Kenji Misumi

This exploitation-cinema classic took the action and graphic violence of the Lone Wolf and Cub series to delirious new heights.

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart to Hades (1972)

Director: Kenji Misumi

The third Lone Wolf and Cub film follows Itto Ogami and Daigoro as they stumble upon a crime scene involving a group of lowlife swordsmen from the watari-kashi class.

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart in Peril (1972)

Director: Buichi Saito

In this distinctly lowbrow entry in the Lone Wolf and Cub series, Itto Ogami is hired by the Owari clan to assassinate a tattooed woman who is killing her enemies and cutting off their topknots.

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart in the Land of Demons (1973)

Director: Kenji Misumi

Balancing physical action with Buddhist musings on life and death, the most spiritual of the Lone Wolf and Cub films finds Ogami’s combat skills put to the test by five different warrior-messengers.

Lone Wolf and Cub: White Heaven in Hell (1974)

Director: Yoshiyuki Kuroda

In the final Lone Wolf and Cub film, star Tomisaburo Wakayama decided to make the sort of wild movie he’d always wanted to: one in which Lone Wolf battles zombies and Daigoro’s baby cart zips improbably across an icy landscape on skis.

Special Features

New 2K digital restorations of all six films, with uncompressed monaural soundtracks on the Blu-rays

High-definition presentation of Shogun Assassin, a 1980 English-dubbed reedit of the first two Lone Wolf and Cub films

New interview with Kazuo Koike, writer of the Lone Wolf and Cub manga series and screenwriter on five of the films

Lame d’un père, l’âme d’un sabre, a 2005 documentary about the making of the series

New interview in which Sensei Yoshimitsu Katsuse discusses and demonstrates the real Suio-ryu sword techniques that inspired the ones depicted in the manga and films

New interview with biographer Kazuma Nozawa about Kenji Misumi, director of four of the six films

Silent documentary from 1939 about the making of samurai swords, with an optional new ambient score by Ryan Francis

Trailers

New English subtitle translations

Plus: A booklet featuring an essay and film synopses by Japanese pop-culture writer Patrick Macias

New cover by Paul Pope

Specifications

Runtime: 506 minutes

Region: A/1

Number of Discs: Blu-ray - 3, DVD - 5

Language: Japanese

Subtitles: English

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen

Cast: Akiji Kobayashi | Kayo Matsuo | Tomisaburo Wakayama

Directors: Buichi Saito | Kenji Misumi | Yoshiyuki Kuroda

