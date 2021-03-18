Share Page Support Us
Vintage Bootleg Street Fighter 1 inch Mini Action Figures Gumball Gashapon [L93]

Vintage Bootleg Street Fighter 1 inch Mini Action Figures Gumball Gashapon [L93]
$9.99
$7.99
1 in stock
Toy
SKU: 210318-85736-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Vintage Bootleg Street Fighter 1 inch Mini Action Figures Gumball Gashapon.

Item is in very good shape with minor wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Material: Plastic
  • Size: 1 in
