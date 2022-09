View larger $6.59

$5.99 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock com

SKU: 220818-102354-1

Weight: 0.6 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



The New Mutants “Ashes of the Soul” Comic Book Issue No. 49 1987 The New Mutants Writer Chris Claremont, Penciler Bret Blevins, Inker Val Mayerik, Letterers Tom Orzechowski, Cover art by Bret Blevins. Cannonball, Cypher, Mirage, and Warlock find themselves in a future earth ruled by mutants; they team up with an aged Katie Power, and learn that the real villains are Sunspot and Magma; meanwhile, Magneto contemplates an alliance with the Hellfire

Related Items