Transformers Cybertron / Transformers: Animated Original 15×22 inch Promotional Double-Sided TV Series Poster [I73]

$13.99
$9.97
1 in stock
Poster
SKU: 210629-87835-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Transformers Cybertron / Transformers: Animated Original 15×22 inch Promotional Double-Sided TV Series Poster.

Item has some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 14.75 x 22 in
