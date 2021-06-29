Transformers Cybertron / Transformers: Animated Original 15×22 inch Promotional Double-Sided TV Series Poster [I73]

- Cast: Brian Dobson | Brian Drummond | David Kaye | Garry Chalk | Kirby Morrow | Mark Oliver | Michael Dobson | Richard Newman | Ryan Hirakida | Sam Vincent | Sarah Edmondson
- Project Name Transformers: Cybertron
- Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Science Fiction | Television
- Poster Categories: Movies & TV
- Studios: Cartoon Network | Gonzo | Hasbro
- Rating: TV-PG
Transformers Cybertron / Transformers: Animated Original 15×22 inch Promotional Double-Sided TV Series Poster.
Item has some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 14.75 x 22 in
