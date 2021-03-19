Share Page Support Us
Ghoulish: The Art of Gary Pullin Hardcover Edition

$34.99
$27.90
4 in stock
Hardcover Book
SKU: 210319-85739-1
ISBN-13: 9781948221061
Weight: 4.15 lbs
Condition: New

Ghoulish Gary Pullin. Remember that name.

For more than ten years artist Gary Pullin has been taking art galleries, movie theater walls, and social media by storm with his fresh, inventive takes on film, music, and television properties. Equal parts nightmare and nostalgia, his instantly recognizable style always strikes a chord with fans, and his coveted and acclaimed pieces sell out in lightning speed.

A go-to artist for official film artwork, concert merchandise, LP packaging, and endless other pieces of pop culture ephemera, Pullin has put pencil to paper for film posters such as Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween, The Big Lebowski, Vertigo, and The Babadook, soundtracks including Creepshow, Scream, Christine, and Tales from the Crypt, and concert merch for the likes of Jack White, Alice Cooper, and Misfits.

Featuring hundreds of full-color illustrations, lavish cover galleries, and never-before-seen concept and process shots, Ghoulish: The Art of Gary Pullin is both a celebration of one artist’s remarkable career and an indispensable snapshot of the thriving world of genre art. Go behind the scenes with Gary, let your jaw drop at his brilliant, long out of print artwork, and get ghoulishly inspired by an unforgettable pop artist.

Specifications

  • Size: 11 x 1 x 8.5 in
  • Pages: 228
  • Language: English
Explore More...

