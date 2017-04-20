Twitter
42nd Street Pete Presents 1970s 8mm Madness V Extreme Sleaze Showcase 2-DVD Collection
$19.95

$16.97


1 in stock


2-DVD SetSKU: 170421-64565-1
UPC: 612385423697
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: DVD
Genres: Exploitation | Mature
Studio: After Hours Cinema
Item Release Date: April 11, 2017
Rating: NR
Details

The most outrageous and demented entry into the 8mm Madness series – 8mm Madness V: Extreme Sleaze Showcase! Hosted by 42nd Street Pete and fetish model and actress Lily St. Claire, this carefully curated collection of vintage kink and perversion loops is not for the faint of heart! This 2-DVD Collection is recommended viewing for BDSM and 70s smut connoisseurs only. Collection includes bonus loops vault.

Special Features

  • Digital Telecine from original 1970s 8mm prints

Specifications

  • Runtime: 180
  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1

Categories

After Hours Cinema | Cult Flavor | DVD | Exploitation | Mature | Movies & TV | Throwback Space

