42nd Street Pete Presents 1970s 8mm Madness V Extreme Sleaze Showcase 2-DVD Collection

View larger $19.95 $16.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





2-DVD Set SKU: 170421-64565-1

UPC: 612385423697

Weight: 0.07 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: DVD

Genres: Exploitation | Mature

Studio: After Hours Cinema

Item Release Date: April 11, 2017

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The most outrageous and demented entry into the 8mm Madness series – 8mm Madness V: Extreme Sleaze Showcase! Hosted by 42nd Street Pete and fetish model and actress Lily St. Claire, this carefully curated collection of vintage kink and perversion loops is not for the faint of heart! This 2-DVD Collection is recommended viewing for BDSM and 70s smut connoisseurs only. Collection includes bonus loops vault.

Special Features

Digital Telecine from original 1970s 8mm prints

Specifications

Runtime: 180

Number of Discs: 2

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1

Related Items

Categories

After Hours Cinema | Cult Flavor | DVD | Exploitation | Mature | Movies & TV | Throwback Space