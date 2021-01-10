The Changin’ Times of Ike White Special Edition DVD

View larger $19.99 $15.70 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Released in 1976, Changin’ Times was an extraordinary album recorded in extraordinary circumstances—a commercial release recorded inside an American prison. The artist was Ike White, a music prodigy who was locked up at the age of 19, serving a life sentence for murder. With never-before-seen archival footage, The Changin’ Times of Ike White charts Ike’s journey from prison to life as a free man, and a subsequent reinvention of himself as a performer for hire called David Maestro.

Cast: Ike White

Directors: Dan Vernon

Project Name: The Changin' Times of Ike White

