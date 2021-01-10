The Changin’ Times of Ike White Special Edition DVD

$19.99
$15.70
UPC: 738329252397
Part No: K25239
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Biography | Documentary | Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Kino Lorber
Item Release Date: January 26, 2021
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Released in 1976, Changin’ Times was an extraordinary album recorded in extraordinary circumstances—a commercial release recorded inside an American prison. The artist was Ike White, a music prodigy who was locked up at the age of 19, serving a life sentence for murder. With never-before-seen archival footage, The Changin’ Times of Ike White charts Ike’s journey from prison to life as a free man, and a subsequent reinvention of himself as a performer for hire called David Maestro.
Special Features
- Image Gallery
- Trailer
Specifications
- Region: 1
- Runtime: 83 min
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Audio: 2.0 Stereo
Cast: Ike White
Directors: Dan Vernon
Project Name: The Changin' Times of Ike White
Related Items
Categories
Biography | Documentary | DVD | Kino Lorber | Movies & TV | Music Videos | Musical