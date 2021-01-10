Share Page Support Us
The Changin’ Times of Ike White Special Edition DVD

The Changin’ Times of Ike White Special Edition DVD
Details

Released in 1976, Changin’ Times was an extraordinary album recorded in extraordinary circumstances—a commercial release recorded inside an American prison. The artist was Ike White, a music prodigy who was locked up at the age of 19, serving a life sentence for murder. With never-before-seen archival footage, The Changin’ Times of Ike White charts Ike’s journey from prison to life as a free man, and a subsequent reinvention of himself as a performer for hire called David Maestro.

Special Features

  • Image Gallery
  • Trailer

Specifications

  • Region: 1
  • Runtime: 83 min
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English SDH
  • Audio: 2.0 Stereo

Cast: Ike White
Directors: Dan Vernon
Project Name: The Changin' Times of Ike White

