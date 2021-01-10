Share Page Support Us
When The Wolf Man Blooms T-Shirt UNI1269-AT

When The Wolf Man Blooms T-Shirt UNI1269-AT
View larger

$26.33

From: $20.93


2 in stock
Style: AT Size: SM Adult Cotton Regular Fit Short Sleeve Tee
AT Size Chart
Description: A 100% cotton high quality, pre-shrunk, machine washable T-shirt with a seamless 1x1 rib collar and two-needle cover stitching on the front neck. This style features shoulder-to-shoulder taping and two-needle hemmed sleeves and bottom.
When The Wolf Man Blooms T-Shirt UNI1269-AT


AT: Adult 100% Cotton 18/1 Short Sleeve TeeSKU: 210110-84161-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
AT Size Chart
When The Wolf Man Blooms T-Shirt UNI1269-AT

View All: Bela Lugosi | Claude Rains | Lon Chaney Jr.  items
Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Horror | Monster Movies
Studio: Trev | Universal
Original U.S. Release: December 12, 1941
Rating: NR

Our exclusive line of apparel is made from the finest materials and contain beautifully designed graphics that will immediately remind you of your favorite movie, classic television series or comic book character.

All designs are fully licensed and will be made on-demand when you order. Please allow up to 2 weeks for delivery.

Due to licensing restrictions, this item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.

Visit our Apparel Shop : Pullovers & Hoodies | T-Shirts - All Over Print | T-Shirts - Long Sleeve | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Wolf Man Blooms graphically shows how Lon Chaney Jr. transformed into Universal’s classic Wolf Man in the 1941 film. In addition to this Short Sleeve T-Shirt, this design is also available as a Pullover Hoodie Sweatshirt and a Long Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt.

Specifications

  • Material: 100% Cotton

Cast: Bela Lugosi | Claude Rains | Fay Helm | Lon Chaney Jr. | Patric Knowles | Ralph Bellamy | Warren William
Directors: George Waggner
Project Name: The Wolf Man (1941)
Characters: Wolf Man

Categories

Horror | Monster Movies | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve | Throwback Space | Trev | Universal