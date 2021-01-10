Share Page Support Us
When The Wolf Man Blooms Long Sleeve T-Shirt UNI1269-AL

When The Wolf Man Blooms Long Sleeve T-Shirt UNI1269-AL
View larger

$30.98

From: $25.58


2 in stock
Style: AL Size: SM Adult 100% Cotton Long Sleeve Tee
AL Size Chart
Description: A 100% cotton high quality, pre-shrunk, machine washable long sleeve T-shirt with a classic long sleeve fit. This style features shoulder-to-shoulder taping and a double-needle bottom hem.
When The Wolf Man Blooms Long Sleeve T-Shirt UNI1269-AL


AL: Adult 100% Cotton 18/1 Long Sleeve TeeSKU: 210110-84163-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
AL Size Chart
When The Wolf Man Blooms Long Sleeve T-Shirt UNI1269-AL

View All: Bela Lugosi | Claude Rains | Lon Chaney Jr.  items
Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | T-Shirts - Long Sleeve
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Horror | Monster Movies
Studio: Trev | Universal
Original U.S. Release: December 12, 1941
Rating: NR

Our exclusive line of apparel is made from the finest materials and contain beautifully designed graphics that will immediately remind you of your favorite movie, classic television series or comic book character.

All designs are fully licensed and will be made on-demand when you order. Please allow up to 2 weeks for delivery.

Due to licensing restrictions, this item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.

Visit our Apparel Shop : Pullovers & Hoodies | T-Shirts - All Over Print | T-Shirts - Long Sleeve | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Wolf Man Blooms graphically shows how Lon Chaney Jr. transformed into Universal’s classic Wolf Man in the 1941 film. In addition to this Long Sleeve T-Shirt, this design is also available as a Pullover Hoodie Sweatshirt and a Short Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt.

Specifications

  • Material: 100% Cotton

Cast: Bela Lugosi | Claude Rains | Fay Helm | Lon Chaney Jr. | Patric Knowles | Ralph Bellamy | Warren William
Directors: George Waggner
Project Name: The Wolf Man (1941)
Characters: Wolf Man

