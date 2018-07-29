$19.99
From: $12.97
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.V2SKU: 180729-74490-2
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Book Based | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Monster Movies | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Item Release Date: June 14, 1972
Details
The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 11 with Planet of the Apes Poster Insert (June 14, 1972).
The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details. There may be a pen mark on the cover as well.
Specifications
- Size: 16.25 x 22.5 in - poster
Publication: The Monster Times Magazine
Subject: Planet of the Apes
