The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 11 with Planet of the Apes Poster Insert (June 14, 1972).

V1

V2

V3

V4

V5

SKU: 180729-74490-1Weight: 1.03 lbsCondition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.SKU: 180729-74490-2Weight: 1.03 lbsCondition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.SKU: 180729-74490-3Weight: 1.03 lbsCondition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.SKU: 180729-74490-4Weight: 1.03 lbsCondition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.SKU: 180729-74490-5Weight: 1.03 lbsCondition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.