The Marvel Vault: A Visual History Updated Hardcover Book
The Marvel Vault: A Visual History Updated Hardcover Book

$39.95

$27.98


3 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 171028-67969-1
UPC: 9781785652875
ISBN-10: 1785652877
ISBN-13: 978-1785652875
Weight: 4.05 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Graphic Novels | Hardcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Titan
Item Release Date: December 6, 2016
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Ten years after its initial successful publication, The Marvel Vault returns in fully updated form. Chock-full of historic and never-before-seen memorabilia, and featuring all of Marvel’s most beloved characters including Iron Man, Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four, The Marvel Vault is now better than ever!

New text and images chronicle how Marvel has channeled its singular storytelling into a blockbuster movie studio, even as it has stayed true to its hallowed roots in the comics world. This updated edition features 16 new pages that cover Marvel’s story from 2010 right up to the present day.

But that’s not all – there’s also a special envelope containing reproductions of key artefacts from Marvel’s illustrious history, including an early pencil sketch of Sub-Mariner and Stan Lee’s original typed outline for The Fantastic Four’s origin story. This is a package no Marvel fan will want to miss!

About the Author

Roy Thomas worked for Marvel Comics between 1965 and 1980, during which time he served as writer, editor and editor-in-chief. Having co-written two films, contributed to a number of books and co-authored one with Stan Lee, Roy is truly an expert on all things Marvel.

Peter Sanderson is a comics guru in his own right, penning books, journal articles and criticism, teaching courses at New York University and producing documentaries on comics. Peter joined the Marvel Comics staff as an assistant editor, later becoming Marvel’s first archivist. He lives in New York City. Peter Sanderson is a comics historian and critic, who was Marvel’s first official archivist. He is the author of DK’s best selling X-Men: The Ultimate Guide and co-author of DK’s The Marvel Encyclopedia and Marvel Chronicle. Peter was also one of the main writers of the first four versions of The Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe.

Special Features

  • Early sketches of Sub-Mariner and the Human Torch
  • Bullpen birthday cards
  • A membership certificate for the Merry Marvel Marching Society
  • 16 new pages that focus on Marvel's recent transformation, including information on the films and comics series born after 2006

Specifications

  • Language: English
  • Pages: 208
  • Size: 11.8 x 0.9 x 10.6 inches


Authors: Matthew K. Manning | Peter Sanderson | Roy Thomas

