Pieces: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition Illustrated Jacket Clear Vinyl

Details

You don’t have to go to Texas for a chainsaw massacre!

Arrow Records proudly present the original soundtrack to Juan Piquer Simon’s gore-drenched slasher from 1982, Pieces. This classic score boasts a compelling selection of nerve-jangling themese drawn from the legendary CAM library, with compositions by Fabio Frizzi (Zombi 2, The Beyond), Stelvio Cipriani (Nightmare City), and Carlo Maria Cordio (Absurd). This vinyl release of the Pieces soundtrack has been newly-mastered from the original 1/4″ analogue tapes by James Plotkin and is presented on 180 gram vinyl.

180 gram 12 inch Clear Vinyl of the original score

Cast: Carmen Aguado | Christopher George | Cristina Cottrelli | Edmund Purdom | Frank Braña | Gérard Tichy | Ian Sera | Jack Taylor | Lynda Day George | Paul L. Smith

Directors: Juan Piquer Simon

Composers: Carlo Marla Cordio | Enrico Pieranunzi | Fabio Frizzi | Silvano Chimenti | Stelvio Cipriani | Stephen Ham

