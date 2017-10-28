Akira Original Soundtrack Symphonic Suite – Music by Geinoh Yamashirogumi

$39.95
Details
Milan is thrilled to release the amazing score to the cult Japanese animated feature Akira directed by Katsuhiro Ohtomo. This game changer in the world of animation is celebrating its 30 year anniversary! The Symphonic Suite features the original unremixed and complete versions of the music created by the group Geinoh Yamashirogumi under the supervision of mastermind Shouji Yamashiro. The director wanted Yamashiro to compose the music for AKIRA, and asked him to take total control over the content of the soundtrack. This album features the best recording and most accurate representation of the music to Akira.
Special Features
- This is the first time Akira Symphonic Suite is being officially released outside of Japan!
- Download Card included
- 180-Gram pressing
Playlists
- Side A
- Kaneda by: Geinoh Yamashirogumi
- Battle Against Clown by: Geinoh Yamashirogumi
- Tetsuo by: Geinoh Yamashirogumi
- Side B
- Shohmyoh by: Geinoh Yamashirogumi
- Dolls' Polyphony by: Geinoh Yamashirogumi
- Exodus From The Underground Fortress by: Geinoh Yamashirogumi
- Side C
- Winds Over Neo-Tokyo by: Geinoh Yamashirogumi
- Illusion by: Geinoh Yamashirogumi
- Side D
- Mutation by: Geinoh Yamashirogumi
- Requiem by: Geinoh Yamashirogumi
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Hiroshi Ôtake | Kôichi Kitamura | Mami Koyama | Mitsuo Iwata | Nozomu Sasaki | Tesshô Genda
Directors: Katsuhiro Otomo
Composers: Geinoh Yamashirogumi
