Akira Original Soundtrack Symphonic Suite – Music by Geinoh Yamashirogumi
$39.95

$31.94


5 in stock


VinylSKU: 171028-67981-1
UPC: 731383680403
Part No: MLN1-36804
Weight: 2.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Teen Films | Thrillers
Studio: Milan Records
Original U.S. Release: December 25, 1989
Item Release Date: September 29, 2017
Rating: R
Milan is thrilled to release the amazing score to the cult Japanese animated feature Akira directed by Katsuhiro Ohtomo. This game changer in the world of animation is celebrating its 30 year anniversary! The Symphonic Suite features the original unremixed and complete versions of the music created by the group Geinoh Yamashirogumi under the supervision of mastermind Shouji Yamashiro. The director wanted Yamashiro to compose the music for AKIRA, and asked him to take total control over the content of the soundtrack. This album features the best recording and most accurate representation of the music to Akira.

  • This is the first time Akira Symphonic Suite is being officially released outside of Japan!
  • Download Card included
  • 180-Gram pressing

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Hiroshi Ôtake | Kôichi Kitamura | Mami Koyama | Mitsuo Iwata | Nozomu Sasaki | Tesshô Genda
Directors: Katsuhiro Otomo
Composers: Geinoh Yamashirogumi

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | Fantasy | Featured | Milan Records | Music | Science Fiction | Teen Films | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers | Vinyl

