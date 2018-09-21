Burt Reynolds Gator Special Edition Blu-ray

View larger $29.99 $24.97 - Select Qty - 1

Original U.S. Release: August 25, 1976

Item Release Date: November 11, 2014

Rating: PG

Details

Meet the Bayou’s baddest good ol’ boy! Burt Reynolds (Sam Whiskey) returns as Gator McKlusky, the moonshine-running king of the Bayou, in this high-octane sequel to White Lightning. Filled with super-charged adventure and double-barreled action – and co-starring Lauren Hutton (American Gigolo) as a sexy TV reporter – Gator is a fast and furious ride you won’t want to miss! The Feds want Gator. Not for moonshining, but to go undercover to expose Bama McCall (Jerry Reed, Smokey and the Bandit), Gator’s boyhood pal who is now a local crime boss.

Gator is reluctant at first, but once he discovers Bama is involved in extortion, prostitution… and murder, the suspense builds to an explosive climax, as old friends become deadly enemies. Directed by Burt Reynolds (Sharkys Machine) with a script by William W. Norton (The Scalphunters).

Special Features

Burt Reynolds: Back to the Bayou Part 2 - Featurette

Original Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 115

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Subtitles: English

Cast: Alice Ghostley | Burt Reynolds | Burton Gilliam | Dub Taylor | Jack Weston | Jerry Reed | John Steadman | Lauren Hutton | Mike Douglas | William Engesser

Directors: Burt Reynolds

Project Name: Gator

