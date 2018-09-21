Burt Reynolds Gator Special Edition Blu-ray

$29.99
$24.97
UPC: 738329148225
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Burt Reynolds | Lauren Hutton items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama
Studio: Kino Lorber | MGM | Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: August 25, 1976
Item Release Date: November 11, 2014
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Meet the Bayou’s baddest good ol’ boy! Burt Reynolds (Sam Whiskey) returns as Gator McKlusky, the moonshine-running king of the Bayou, in this high-octane sequel to White Lightning. Filled with super-charged adventure and double-barreled action – and co-starring Lauren Hutton (American Gigolo) as a sexy TV reporter – Gator is a fast and furious ride you won’t want to miss! The Feds want Gator. Not for moonshining, but to go undercover to expose Bama McCall (Jerry Reed, Smokey and the Bandit), Gator’s boyhood pal who is now a local crime boss.
Gator is reluctant at first, but once he discovers Bama is involved in extortion, prostitution… and murder, the suspense builds to an explosive climax, as old friends become deadly enemies. Directed by Burt Reynolds (Sharkys Machine) with a script by William W. Norton (The Scalphunters).
Special Features
- Burt Reynolds: Back to the Bayou Part 2 - Featurette
- Original Theatrical Trailer
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 115
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Subtitles: English
Cast: Alice Ghostley | Burt Reynolds | Burton Gilliam | Dub Taylor | Jack Weston | Jerry Reed | John Steadman | Lauren Hutton | Mike Douglas | William Engesser
Directors: Burt Reynolds
Project Name: Gator
Related Items
Categories
Action | Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Kino Lorber | MGM | Movies & TV | Throwback Space | Twentieth Century Fox