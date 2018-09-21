Burt Reynolds White Lightning Special Edition Blu-ray

$29.99
$23.97
UPC: 738329148027
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Burt Reynolds | Joseph Sargent items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama
Studio: Kino Lorber | MGM | Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: October 8, 1973
Item Release Date: November 11, 2014
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
White Lightning will give you the jolt of your life! Burt Reynolds (Sam Whiskey) is Gator McKlusky, a moonshine runner who wages war against corrupt police officials in this two-fisted, four-wheeling action extravaganza. With adrenaline-pumping car chases, bone-crunching brawls and terrific acting by an all-star cast, including Ned Beatty, Diane Ladd, Bo Hopkins, Matt Clark and R.G. Armstrong. Gator is serving time in the Arkansas prison when he learns that a ruthless and corrupt sheriff (Beatty) has framed and killed his baby brother.
Swearing vengeance, Gator agrees to go undercover to expose the dirty sheriff, going to any lengths to get the goods and make him pay for the crime. Top-notch direction by Joseph Sargent (Taking of Pelham One Two Three) with a wonderful script by William W. Norton (Gator).
Special Features
- Burt Reynolds: Back to the Bayou Part 1 - Featurette
- Original Theatrical Trailer
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Region: A
- Runtime: 101
- Subtitles: English
Cast: Bo Hopkins | Burt Reynolds | Diane Ladd | Jennifer Billingsley | John Steadman | Louise Latham | Matt Clark | Ned Beatty | R.G. Armstrong
Directors: Joseph Sargent
Project Name: White Lightning
Related Items
Categories
Action | Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Kino Lorber | MGM | Movies & TV | Throwback Space | Twentieth Century Fox