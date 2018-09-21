Share Page Support Us
Burt Reynolds The End Blu-ray Edition

Burt Reynolds The End Blu-ray Edition
View larger

$29.99

$28.97


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 180921-76674-1
UPC: 887090110006
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Burt Reynolds  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Buddy Films | Comedy | Drama
Studio: MGM | Olive | Twentieth Century Fox | United Artists
Original U.S. Release: May 10, 1978
Item Release Date: October 27, 2015
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Burt Reynolds directs and stars in The End. In the film Reynolds plays dying real-estate promoter Wendell Sonny Lawson, who attempts suicide and lands in an asylum where a fellow patient named Marlon Borunki (Dom DeLuise) tries to help him finish the job.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 101
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Cast: Burt Reynolds | Carl Reiner | David Steinberg | Dom DeLuise | Joanne Woodward | Kristy McNichol | Myrna Loy | Norman Fell | Pat O'Brien | Robby Benson | Sally Field | Strother Martin
Directors: Burt Reynolds
Project Name: The End

