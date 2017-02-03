Deathrow Gameshow Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack

$29.98
UPC: 814456020600
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Comedy | Horror
Studio: Vinegar Syndrome
Original U.S. Release: December 4, 1987
Item Release Date: October 25, 2016
Rating: R
Details
Chuck Toedan hosts the most controversial show on TV: Live or Die, where deathrow inmates compete against each other for a chance to beat the executioner. However, when he accidentally kills a mob boss of the most feared mafia in the city, a hit man tries to put an end to him and his show once and for all. As a battle of wits and survival ensues, Chuck is forced to engage in the very tactics he uses on his contestants, or die trying.
From acclaimed independent filmmaker Mark Pirro, DEATHROW GAMESHOW is a playful assault against good taste, featuring outrageous kills and non-stop screwball comedy. Vinegar Syndrome is proud to present this under seen piece of late 80’s camp newly restored in 2K and on Blu-ray for the first time.
Special Features
- Scanned, restored & preserved in 2k from 35mm original camera negative
- Commentary track with director Mark Pirro, actor John McCafferty and actress Robyn Blythe
- Revisiting Deathrow Gameshow - 32 minute making-of documentary
- 2015 director's cut of Deathrow Gameshow
- Multiple director introductions
- Buns - 1978 short film directed by Mark Pirro
- The Spy Who Did it Better - 1979 short film directed by Mark Pirro
- Original theatrical trailer
- TV spot
- Image gallery
- Director biography
- Reversible cover artwork
- English SDH Subtitles
Specifications
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English
- Region: All Regions
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1 Widescreen
- Runtime: 81 minutes
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Beano | Darwyn Carson | Debra Lamb | John McCafferty | Robyn Blythe
Directors: Mark Pirro
