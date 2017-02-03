Deathrow Gameshow Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack

DVD-BD Combo Set SKU: 170203-62772-1

Details

Chuck Toedan hosts the most controversial show on TV: Live or Die, where deathrow inmates compete against each other for a chance to beat the executioner. However, when he accidentally kills a mob boss of the most feared mafia in the city, a hit man tries to put an end to him and his show once and for all. As a battle of wits and survival ensues, Chuck is forced to engage in the very tactics he uses on his contestants, or die trying.

From acclaimed independent filmmaker Mark Pirro, DEATHROW GAMESHOW is a playful assault against good taste, featuring outrageous kills and non-stop screwball comedy. Vinegar Syndrome is proud to present this under seen piece of late 80’s camp newly restored in 2K and on Blu-ray for the first time.

Special Features

Scanned, restored & preserved in 2k from 35mm original camera negative

Commentary track with director Mark Pirro, actor John McCafferty and actress Robyn Blythe

Revisiting Deathrow Gameshow - 32 minute making-of documentary

2015 director's cut of Deathrow Gameshow

Multiple director introductions

Buns - 1978 short film directed by Mark Pirro

The Spy Who Did it Better - 1979 short film directed by Mark Pirro

Original theatrical trailer

TV spot

Image gallery

Director biography

Reversible cover artwork

English SDH Subtitles

Specifications

Language: English

Subtitles: English

Region: All Regions

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1 Widescreen

Runtime: 81 minutes

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Beano | Darwyn Carson | Debra Lamb | John McCafferty | Robyn Blythe

Directors: Mark Pirro

