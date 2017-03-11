Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Americathon (1971) Nine U.S. Photo Lobby Cards 8 x 10 Inch John Ritter, Harvey Korman & Jay Leno Comedy Movie

Americathon (1971) Nine U.S. Photo Lobby Cards 8 x 10 Inch John Ritter, Harvey Korman & Jay Leno Comedy Movie
View larger
Americathon (1971) Nine U.S. Photo Lobby Cards 8 x 10 Inch John Ritter, Harvey Korman & Jay Leno Comedy Movie
Americathon (1971) Nine U.S. Photo Lobby Cards 8 x 10 Inch John Ritter, Harvey Korman & Jay Leno Comedy Movie
Americathon (1971) Nine U.S. Photo Lobby Cards 8 x 10 Inch John Ritter, Harvey Korman & Jay Leno Comedy Movie
Americathon (1971) Nine U.S. Photo Lobby Cards 8 x 10 Inch John Ritter, Harvey Korman & Jay Leno Comedy Movie
Americathon (1971) Nine U.S. Photo Lobby Cards 8 x 10 Inch John Ritter, Harvey Korman & Jay Leno Comedy Movie
Americathon (1971) Nine U.S. Photo Lobby Cards 8 x 10 Inch John Ritter, Harvey Korman & Jay Leno Comedy Movie
Americathon (1971) Nine U.S. Photo Lobby Cards 8 x 10 Inch John Ritter, Harvey Korman & Jay Leno Comedy Movie
Americathon (1971) Nine U.S. Photo Lobby Cards 8 x 10 Inch John Ritter, Harvey Korman & Jay Leno Comedy Movie
Americathon (1971) Nine U.S. Photo Lobby Cards 8 x 10 Inch John Ritter, Harvey Korman & Jay Leno Comedy Movie
Americathon (1971) Nine U.S. Photo Lobby Cards 8 x 10 Inch John Ritter, Harvey Korman & Jay Leno Comedy Movie
Americathon (1971) Nine U.S. Photo Lobby Cards 8 x 10 Inch John Ritter, Harvey Korman & Jay Leno Comedy Movie

$55.00

$45.00


1 in stock


Lobby CardsSKU: 170311-63760-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Art & Prints | Lobby Cards
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Genres: Comedy
Studio: United Artists
Original U.S. Release: August 10, 1979
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is a set of nine (9) U.S. mini photo lobby cards from the 1971 comedy film Americathon, which stars John Ritter, Harvey Korman, Fred Willard, Chief Dan George, Tommy Lasorda, Howard Hesseman, Jay Leno and Allan Arbus. The set of photo cards are slightly warped from years of storage. A few of the cards have some water damage, corner dings, small tears and folds in the corners.

Americathon is a comedy told in narrative flashbacks, where a young TV consultant is hired by the President of a bankrupt America to organize a telethon in order to prevent the country from being repossessed by wealthy Native Americans.

Cast: Allan Arbus | Chief Dan George | David Opatoshu | Elvis Costello | Fred Willard | Harvey Korman | Howard Hesseman | Jay Leno | Jimmy Weldon | John Ritter | Meat Loaf | Nancy Morgan | Nellie Bellflower | Peter Marshall | Peter Riegert | Richard Schaal | Robert Beer | Terence McGovern | Tommy Lasorda | Zane Buzby
Directors: Neal Israel

Related Items

Sharktopus Original Soundtrack by Tom Heil (SYFY original movie)
Into the Night
A Fine Madness (1966) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Sean Connery, Joanne Woodward & Irvin Kershner
Officer Downe (Based on the graphic novel by Joe Casey and Chris Burnham)
Superbad Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Featuring various artists including The Roots, Rick James, The Bar-Kays, Lyle Workman and more
Independence Day 20th Anniversary 2-Disc Ultimate Collector’s Edition Blu-ray with Alien Attacker Statue + Concept Art Booklet
Deathrow Gameshow Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack
Original Little Shop of Horrors Japanese Souvenir Program Magazine (1987)
Bride Of Re-Animator Director Approved Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD Combo
Vamp Special Edition

Categories

Comedy | Cult Flavor | Lobby Cards | Throwback Space | United Artists

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *