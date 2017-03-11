Americathon (1971) Nine U.S. Photo Lobby Cards 8 x 10 Inch John Ritter, Harvey Korman & Jay Leno Comedy Movie

Lobby Cards SKU: 170311-63760-1

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Art & Prints | Lobby Cards

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Genres: Comedy

Studio: United Artists

Original U.S. Release: August 10, 1979

Details

For sale is a set of nine (9) U.S. mini photo lobby cards from the 1971 comedy film Americathon, which stars John Ritter, Harvey Korman, Fred Willard, Chief Dan George, Tommy Lasorda, Howard Hesseman, Jay Leno and Allan Arbus. The set of photo cards are slightly warped from years of storage. A few of the cards have some water damage, corner dings, small tears and folds in the corners.

Americathon is a comedy told in narrative flashbacks, where a young TV consultant is hired by the President of a bankrupt America to organize a telethon in order to prevent the country from being repossessed by wealthy Native Americans.

Cast: Allan Arbus | Chief Dan George | David Opatoshu | Elvis Costello | Fred Willard | Harvey Korman | Howard Hesseman | Jay Leno | Jimmy Weldon | John Ritter | Meat Loaf | Nancy Morgan | Nellie Bellflower | Peter Marshall | Peter Riegert | Richard Schaal | Robert Beer | Terence McGovern | Tommy Lasorda | Zane Buzby

Directors: Neal Israel

