The Light at the Edge of the World (1971) Five U.S. Photo Lobby Cards 8 x 10 Inch Kirk Douglas & Yul Brynner Fantasy Adventure Movie

Lobby Cards SKU: 170311-63753-1

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Art & Prints | Lobby Cards

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Genres: Adventure | Drama | Fantasy

Studio: MGM | National General Pictures

Original U.S. Release: July 16, 1971

Details

This item consists of a lot of five (5) 8 x 10 U.S. photo lobby cards for the 1971 fantasy adventure movie The Light at the Edge of the World directed by Kevin Billington. There are no pin holes in the cards and they don’t seem to have been used during the movie’s release. Some of the cards have slight edge wear and corner dings. They are also warped from years of storage and some have small folds on the edges.

Included in the set are The Light at the Edge of the World lobby card numbers: #3, #4, #5, #7 and #8.

The Light at the Edge of the World centers on a ruthless pirate that captures the keeper of a lighthouse, somewhere in north Argentina. The pirate’s horrific plan is to control the lighthouse’s signals in a way that the passing ships will be crushed on the rocks, allowing he and his men to loot the ships’ bounties.

Cast: Aldo Sambrell | Antonio Rebollo | Fernando Rey | Jean-Claude Drouot | Kirk Douglas | Luis Barboo | Massimo Ranieri | Oscar Davis | Raul Castro | Renato Salvatori | Samantha Eggar | Tito García | Tony Cyrus | Víctor Israel | Yul Brynner

Directors: Kevin Billington

