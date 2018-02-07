Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal Collectors Board Game

$50.00
Details
Will Jen and Kira manage to find the Shard and heal the Dark Crystal? Whether you are playing one of the Gelflings, Jen and Kira, or one of the Skeksis, skekSil the Chamberlain and skekUng the Garthim Master, you must journey through the strange lands of Thra and complete your tasks before the planet’s three suns align, in order to win.
Play with up to three friends in this fun, family board game based on the classic The Dark Crystal movie by Jim Henson and Frank Oz. This lavishly illustrated game features inspiring new artwork depicting all the legendary places from the movie, including Aughra’s Observatory, the Valley of the Stones, and the Crystal Castle.
Game Components
- 4 Highly collectable figurines of the main characters (Jen, Kira, skekSil, and skekUng)
- 1 Rules booklet (24 pages)
- 1 24×24 in game board
- 25 World cards (9 Mystic cards, 7 Skeksis cards, and 15 Minion cards)
- 20+ Game tokens
- 6 Polyhedral dice (D4, D6, D8, D10, D12, D20)
- 4 Character sheets
- 4 Special Ability cards
- 7 Cardboard stand-ups and bases (4 Garthim, 1 Slave Podlings, 1 Gourmand Skeksis, and 1 Slave-Master Skeksis)
- 1 Orrery turn track (top and bottom, with plastic connector)
Specifications
- Size: 12x3x12 in
Cast: Dave Goelz | Frank Oz | Jim Henson | Kathryn Mullen | Mike Quinn | Steve Whitmire | Tim Rose
Directors: Frank Oz | Jim Henson
Subject: The Dark Crystal
