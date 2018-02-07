Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal Collectors Board Game

View larger $50.00 $38.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

5 in stock





Game SKU: 180207-70463-1

UPC: 0755899988952

Part No: ALCRHDAC001

Weight: 4.05 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Frank Oz items

Product Types: Games | Board & Card Games | Memorabilia

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Throwback Space

Genres: Adventure | Cult Cinema | Family | Fantasy | Monster Movies

Studio: River Horse Games

Original U.S. Release: December 17, 1982

Item Release Date: February 2, 2018

Rating: PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Will Jen and Kira manage to find the Shard and heal the Dark Crystal? Whether you are playing one of the Gelflings, Jen and Kira, or one of the Skeksis, skekSil the Chamberlain and skekUng the Garthim Master, you must journey through the strange lands of Thra and complete your tasks before the planet’s three suns align, in order to win.

Play with up to three friends in this fun, family board game based on the classic The Dark Crystal movie by Jim Henson and Frank Oz. This lavishly illustrated game features inspiring new artwork depicting all the legendary places from the movie, including Aughra’s Observatory, the Valley of the Stones, and the Crystal Castle.

Game Components

4 Highly collectable figurines of the main characters (Jen, Kira, skekSil, and skekUng)

1 Rules booklet (24 pages)

1 24×24 in game board

25 World cards (9 Mystic cards, 7 Skeksis cards, and 15 Minion cards)

20+ Game tokens

6 Polyhedral dice (D4, D6, D8, D10, D12, D20)

4 Character sheets

4 Special Ability cards

7 Cardboard stand-ups and bases (4 Garthim, 1 Slave Podlings, 1 Gourmand Skeksis, and 1 Slave-Master Skeksis)

1 Orrery turn track (top and bottom, with plastic connector)

Specifications

Size: 12x3x12 in

Cast: Dave Goelz | Frank Oz | Jim Henson | Kathryn Mullen | Mike Quinn | Steve Whitmire | Tim Rose

Directors: Frank Oz | Jim Henson

Subject: The Dark Crystal

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Board & Card Games | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Family | Fantasy | Featured | Memorabilia | Monster Movies | River Horse Games | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Throwback Space