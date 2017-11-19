Ridley Scott’s Alien 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

View larger $13.99 $9.98 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





Poster SKU: 171119-68516-1

Part No: 51543F

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Ridley Scott items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: Cult Flavor

Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Horror | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thrillers

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Twentieth Century Fox

Original U.S. Release: June 22, 1979

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Ridley Scott’s cult sci-fi classic Alien begins after a space merchant vessel receives an unknown transmission and considers it a distress call. After landing on the source moon, one of the ship’s crew is attacked by a mysterious lifeform, and they soon realize that its life cycle has merely begun.

Specifications

Size: 24 x 36 in

Cast: Harry Dean Stanton | Ian Holm | John Hurt | Sigourney Weaver | Tom Skerritt | Veronica Cartwright | Yaphet Kotto

Directors: Ridley Scott

Project Name: Alien

Related Items

Categories

Action | Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | Featured | Horror | Monster Movies | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thrillers | Twentieth Century Fox