Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Goodfellas 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

Goodfellas 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
View larger

$13.99

$9.98


4 in stock


PosterSKU: 171119-68514-1
Part No: 28383F
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Biography | Crime | Drama
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: September 21, 1990
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Goodfellas tells the story of gangster Henry Hill (Ray Liotta), from his teenage years all the way through his life in the mafia, covering his relationship with his wife Karen Hill (Lorraine Bracco) and his partners James Conway (Robert De Niro) and Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci). This large format poster features the original one-sheet from the film’s release.

Specifications

  • Size: 24 x 36 in

Cast: Chuck Low | Frank Sivero | Frank Vincent | Henny Youngman | Joe Pesci | Lorraine Bracco | Mike Starr | Paul Sorvino | Ray Liotta | Robert De Niro | Tony Darrow
Directors: Martin Scorsese
Project Name: Goodfellas

Related Items

Easy Rider Original Soundtrack Clear Vinyl Re-issue
Three Days of the Condor Original Soundtrack Recording Music by Dave Grusin
Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again by Frank Miller & David Mazzucchelli
Diamonds Are Forever Original Soundtrack Album Remastered Music by John Barry
Batman: The Complete Television Series Limited Edition Blu-ray Collector Set Adam West & Burt Ward
Charlie’s Angels: The Complete Series 20-Disc DVD Box Set
Peter Chung’s Aeon Flux: The Complete Animated Collection 3-Disc DVD Set
Dark Horse Game of Thrones: Son of the Harpy Figure
Batman: The Dark Knight Master Race – The Covers Deluxe Edition [Klaus Janson, Frank Miller]
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me Criterion Collection Director Approved Special Edition

Categories

Biography | Crime | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Warner Bros.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *