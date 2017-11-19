Goodfellas 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

View larger $13.99 $9.98 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

Genres: Biography | Crime | Drama

Original U.S. Release: September 21, 1990

Rating: R

Goodfellas tells the story of gangster Henry Hill (Ray Liotta), from his teenage years all the way through his life in the mafia, covering his relationship with his wife Karen Hill (Lorraine Bracco) and his partners James Conway (Robert De Niro) and Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci). This large format poster features the original one-sheet from the film’s release.

Size: 24 x 36 in

Cast: Chuck Low | Frank Sivero | Frank Vincent | Henny Youngman | Joe Pesci | Lorraine Bracco | Mike Starr | Paul Sorvino | Ray Liotta | Robert De Niro | Tony Darrow

Directors: Martin Scorsese

Project Name: Goodfellas

