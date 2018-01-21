Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Fast and the Furious Widescreen Collector’s Edition DVD (2002)

The Fast and the Furious Widescreen Collector’s Edition DVD (2002)
View larger
The Fast and the Furious Widescreen Collector’s Edition DVD (2002)
The Fast and the Furious Widescreen Collector’s Edition DVD (2002)
The Fast and the Furious Widescreen Collector’s Edition DVD (2002)
The Fast and the Furious Widescreen Collector’s Edition DVD (2002)
The Fast and the Furious Widescreen Collector’s Edition DVD (2002)

$11.99

$4.50


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 180118-69740-1
UPC: 025192127021
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Vin Diesel  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Buddy Films | Car Films | Crime | Cult Cinema | Thrillers
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: June 22, 2001
Item Release Date: January 2, 2002
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

They’ve got the adrenaline rush and the mean machines, but most of all, they’ve got the extreme need for speed.On the turbo-charged streets of Los Angeles, every night is a championship race. With nitro-boosted fury, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), rules the road turning all his challengers into dust. He and his rival, Johnny Tran (Rick Yune) are the boldest, the baddest and the best. But now, there’s new rage on the road. They know he’s tough, they know he’s fast, but what they don’t know is that he’s a speed demon detective (Paul Walker) with enough drive and determination to come out the winner.With intense full-throttle action, awesome high-speed stunts, and full-on pedal to the metal intensity, this fast and furious assault puts you in the driver’s seat and dares you to exceed all limits.

The disc is in great shape with a few smudges. The outer case in good shape and has some wear from storage, along with scratches and a small tear in back. See photos for details.

Special Features

  • The Making of The Fast and The Furious
    Feature Commentary with Director Rob Cohen
    Racer X: The Artiicle That Inspired The Movie
    Deleted Scenes
    Multiple Camera Angle Stunt Sequence
    Movie Magic Interactive Special Effects
    Featurette on Editing for the Motion Picture Association of America
    Visual Effects Montage
    Music Video
    Music Highlights
    Theatrical Trailer
    Production Notes
    Cast and Filmmakers
    DVD-ROM Features
    Recommendations

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: 1
  • Runtime: 107
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
  • Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround

Cast: Chad Lindberg | Johnny Strong | Jordana Brewster | Matt Schulze | Michelle Rodriguez | Paul Walker | Rick Yune | Ted Levine | Vin Diesel
Directors: Rob Cohen
Project Name: The Fast and the Furious

Related Items

Deadpool Motion Picture Original Soundtrack CD
It Comes At Night Original Soundtrack Music Composed by Brian McOmber
Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo – Original Score from the Animated Feature
The Harder They Come Remastered Soundtrack Recording by Jimmy Cliff
Friday the 13th 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
The Last Starfighter Japanese Theatre Program Guide Movie Magazine (1984) Lance Guest & Nick Castle
Dark Night of the Scarecrow 30th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray
Passion & Poetry – The Ballad of Sam Peckinpah 2-Disc Special Edition
Harley Quinn 22 x 34 inch Character Poster
No Retreat No Surrender

Categories

Action | Buddy Films | Car Films | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | DVD | Featured | Movies & TV | Thrillers | Universal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *