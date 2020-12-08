Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 Set of 9 Character Trading Cards Comic Con Exclusive (2012) [01010]

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 Set of 9 Character Trading Cards Comic Con Exclusive (2012) [01010]
View larger

$9.99

$7.88


1 in stock


cardsSKU: 201208-83773-1
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Ashley Greene | Kellan Lutz | Kristen Stewart | Maggie Grace | Peter Facinelli | Robert Pattinson | Taylor Lautner  items
Product Types: Games | Card Games | Memorabilia
Genres: Adventure | Drama | Thrillers | Vampire Films
Original U.S. Release: November 16, 2012
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 Set of 9 Character Trading Cards Comic Con Exclusive (2012).

The item is in great shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 12

Cast: Ashley Greene | Billy Burke | Charlie Bewley | Chaske Spencer | Christopher Heyerdahl | Daniel Cudmore | Elizabeth Reaser | Jackson Rathbone | Jamie Campbell-Bower | Kellan Lutz | Kristen Stewart | Lateef Crowder | Mackenzie Foy | Maggie Grace | Michael Sheen | Nikki Reed | Peter Facinelli | Robert Pattinson | Taylor Lautner
Directors: Bill Condon
Project Name: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2

Related Items

Tron Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Wendy Carlos
2001: A Space Odyssey 24 x 36 inch Walk Movie Poster
Star Wars Episode 1 Darth Maul Collector Watch by Hope Industries and Art Asylum (1999)
MovieMaker Magazine Issue No. 66, Volume 13 (Fall 2006) Pedro Almodóvar, Penélope Cruz 9110
Gundam Seed Destiny Volume 11 DVD – Episodes 43-46 (2007) [A88] Bandai by Mitsuo Fukuda
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (Jan 30-Feb 6, 2015) Oscar Viewing Guide Special Double Issue [9177]
Don Jon 2-Disc Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Edition
Dumbo Brooklyn New York View of One World Trade Center 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C26]
Don’t Go In The Woods
First Annual Spotlight Tribute Collector’s Edition (2007) Jessica Alba, Johnny Depp

Categories

Adventure | Card Games | Drama | Memorabilia | Thrillers | Vampire Films