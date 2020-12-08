The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 Set of 12 Character Trading Cards Comic Con Exclusive (2012)

$18.99
From: $13.70
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.Card Set 01009SKU: 201208-83769-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Ashley Greene | Kellan Lutz | Kristen Stewart | Maggie Grace | Peter Facinelli | Robert Pattinson | Taylor Lautner items
Product Types: Games | Card Games | Memorabilia
Genres: Adventure | Drama | Thrillers | Vampire Films
Original U.S. Release: November 16, 2012
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 Set of 12 Character Trading Cards San Diego Comic Con Exclusive (2012). Includes cards for Tanya, Bella Swan, Carmen, Edward Cullen, Emmett Cullen, Jasper Hale, Jacob Black, Alice Cullen, Eleazar, Dr. Carlisle Cullen and Rosalie Hale.
The item is in great shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Pages: 12
Cast: Ashley Greene | Billy Burke | Charlie Bewley | Chaske Spencer | Christopher Heyerdahl | Daniel Cudmore | Elizabeth Reaser | Jackson Rathbone | Jamie Campbell-Bower | Kellan Lutz | Kristen Stewart | Lateef Crowder | Mackenzie Foy | Maggie Grace | Michael Sheen | Nikki Reed | Peter Facinelli | Robert Pattinson | Taylor Lautner
Directors: Bill Condon
Project Name: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Card Games | Drama | Memorabilia | Thrillers | Vampire Films