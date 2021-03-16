Blade Runner 2019: Vol. 3: Home Again, Home Again

- Authors Michael Green | Mike Johnson
- Artists Andres Guinaldo
- Product Types: Books | Comics | Graphic Novels
- Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction
- Studios: Titan - Titan Comics
- Product Release Date: March 2, 2021
Winner of the 2020 SCRIBE AWARD for best Graphic Novel, this critically acclaimed graphic novel, is the official sequel to the cult classic 1982 science fiction film directed by Ridley Scott. Co-written by Michael Green, the Academy Award nominated screenwriter of Logan, Blade Runner 2049, and Murder on the Orient Express.
The sins of the father are coming home. Ex-Blade Runner Ash and her charge, Cleo, have returned from the Off-World colonies to the rain-soaked dystopic future of Los Angeles, for a confrontation that will expose shocking secrets and reveal a terrifying conspiracy that could bring down an empire.
Specifications
- Language: English
- Pages: 112
- Size: 6.67 x 0.21 x 10 in
