Blade Runner 2019: Vol. 3: Home Again, Home Again

Softcover Book

SKU: 210316-85714-1

ISBN-10: 1787731936

ISBN-13: 9781787731936

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New



Winner of the 2020 SCRIBE AWARD for best Graphic Novel, this critically acclaimed graphic novel, is the official sequel to the cult classic 1982 science fiction film directed by Ridley Scott. Co-written by Michael Green, the Academy Award nominated screenwriter of Logan, Blade Runner 2049, and Murder on the Orient Express.

The sins of the father are coming home. Ex-Blade Runner Ash and her charge, Cleo, have returned from the Off-World colonies to the rain-soaked dystopic future of Los Angeles, for a confrontation that will expose shocking secrets and reveal a terrifying conspiracy that could bring down an empire.

Specifications

Language: English

Pages: 112

Size: 6.67 x 0.21 x 10 in

