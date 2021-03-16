Share Page Support Us
Blade Runner 2019: Vol. 3: Home Again, Home Again

Blade Runner 2019: Vol. 3: Home Again, Home Again
Blade Runner 2019: Vol. 3: Home Again, Home Again
Blade Runner 2019: Vol. 3: Home Again, Home Again
Blade Runner 2019: Vol. 3: Home Again, Home Again
Blade Runner 2019: Vol. 3: Home Again, Home Again
$16.99
$15.97
9 in stock
Softcover Book
SKU: 210316-85714-1
ISBN-10: 1787731936
ISBN-13: 9781787731936
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Winner of the 2020 SCRIBE AWARD for best Graphic Novel, this critically acclaimed graphic novel, is the official sequel to the cult classic 1982 science fiction film directed by Ridley Scott. Co-written by Michael Green, the Academy Award nominated screenwriter of Logan, Blade Runner 2049, and Murder on the Orient Express.

The sins of the father are coming home. Ex-Blade Runner Ash and her charge, Cleo, have returned from the Off-World colonies to the rain-soaked dystopic future of Los Angeles, for a confrontation that will expose shocking secrets and reveal a terrifying conspiracy that could bring down an empire.

Specifications

  • Language: English
  • Pages: 112
  • Size: 6.67 x 0.21 x 10 in
