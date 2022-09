View larger $3.29

Regression Obsession!” Story by Bob Layton. Art by Jackson Guice and Joe Rubinstein. Cover by Ron Frenz and Joe Rubinstein. Dr. Carl Maddicks continues his bizarre experiments on the Beast, attempting to reverse genetic mutation. Meanwhile, the rest of X-Factor stages a daring rescue attempt of their kidnaped friend, Cyclops Iceman Angel.

