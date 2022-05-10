Share Page Support Us
The People Under the Stairs Original Soundtrack by Don Peake Vinyl Edition (RSD 2021)

The People Under the Stairs Original Soundtrack by Don Peake Vinyl Edition (RSD 2021)
$39.09
$34.90
2 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 170813-67056-1
UPC: 643157449287
Part No: TV024
Weight: 1.3 lbs
Condition: New

First-ever LP release of this Wes Craven classic from 1991. Composer Don Peake created an incredibly atmospheric and spooky score for this film. Peake’s career is insane having played on albums by Marvin Gaye, Phil Spector, Everly Brothers, Mahalia Jackson, John Lennon, Jackson Five and so on. It’s an incredible career and his musical diversity shines on this score. Fun fact: People Under the Stairs opened at the #1 spot at the box office and stayed in the top 10 for a month.

Special Features

  • First-ever vinyl release of the soundtrack

Playlists

  • Main Title (original audition)
  • Speak When Spoken To
  • Fool Proof
  • Bad Girls Burn in Hell
  • Metro Gas Co
  • Dog Attack
  • The Basement
  • Gold Coin
  • Dead Leroy
  • Hunting Roach
  • Dog in the Walls
  • Spring Cleaning
  • Gutting Leroy
  • Brother and Sister
  • The Promise
  • Fool's in the House
  • The Roof
  • Go to Hell
  • Cellar Friends
  • Kiss Your Ass Goodbye
  • Way Out
  • Open the Door
  • You Hurt Your Mother
  • Main Title
  • Chase

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
