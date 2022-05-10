The People Under the Stairs Original Soundtrack by Don Peake Vinyl Edition (RSD 2021)

View larger $39.09

First-ever LP release of this Wes Craven classic from 1991. Composer Don Peake created an incredibly atmospheric and spooky score for this film. Peake’s career is insane having played on albums by Marvin Gaye, Phil Spector, Everly Brothers, Mahalia Jackson, John Lennon, Jackson Five and so on. It’s an incredible career and his musical diversity shines on this score. Fun fact: People Under the Stairs opened at the #1 spot at the box office and stayed in the top 10 for a month.

Special Features

First-ever vinyl release of the soundtrack

Playlists

Main Title (original audition)

Speak When Spoken To

Fool Proof

Bad Girls Burn in Hell

Metro Gas Co

Dog Attack

The Basement

Gold Coin

Dead Leroy

Hunting Roach

Dog in the Walls

Spring Cleaning

Gutting Leroy

Brother and Sister

The Promise

Fool's in the House

The Roof

Go to Hell

Cellar Friends

Kiss Your Ass Goodbye

Way Out

Open the Door

You Hurt Your Mother

Main Title

Chase

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

