The People Under the Stairs Original Soundtrack by Don Peake Vinyl Edition (RSD 2021)

- Cast: A.J. Langer | Bill Cobbs | Brandon Quintin Adams | Conni Marie Brazelton | Jeremy Roberts | Kelly Jo Minter | Sean Whalen | Ving Rhames | Wendy Robie
- Directors: Wes Craven
- Composers Don Peake
- Project Name The People Under the Stairs
- Original Release Date: November 1, 1991
First-ever LP release of this Wes Craven classic from 1991. Composer Don Peake created an incredibly atmospheric and spooky score for this film. Peake’s career is insane having played on albums by Marvin Gaye, Phil Spector, Everly Brothers, Mahalia Jackson, John Lennon, Jackson Five and so on. It’s an incredible career and his musical diversity shines on this score. Fun fact: People Under the Stairs opened at the #1 spot at the box office and stayed in the top 10 for a month.
- First-ever vinyl release of the soundtrack
- Main Title (original audition)
- Speak When Spoken To
- Fool Proof
- Bad Girls Burn in Hell
- Metro Gas Co
- Dog Attack
- The Basement
- Gold Coin
- Dead Leroy
- Hunting Roach
- Dog in the Walls
- Spring Cleaning
- Gutting Leroy
- Brother and Sister
- The Promise
- Fool's in the House
- The Roof
- Go to Hell
- Cellar Friends
- Kiss Your Ass Goodbye
- Way Out
- Open the Door
- You Hurt Your Mother
- Main Title
- Chase
- Number of Discs: 1
