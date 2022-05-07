Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Munsters Limited Orange with Black Splatter Vinyl Edition

The Munsters Limited Orange with Black Splatter Vinyl Edition
View larger
$27.97
$24.97
See Options

6 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 220430-103572-1
UPC: 848064011217
Part No: LP-RGM-1121LE
Weight: 1.2 lbs
Condition: New

Did you know Herman, Grandpa, Lily, Marilyn and Eddie Munster doubled as a rock and roll band?! Well, despite the subhead on the album proclaiming them as “The Newest Teen-Age Singing Group,” they didn’t…but that didn’t stop the label execs at Decca Records from trying to cash in on the new CBS hit TV show!

Veteran producers Joe Hooven and Hal Winn had the good sense to hire the Wrecking Crew (most notably Glen Campbell and Leon Russell) to play this surf-tinged set of songs, and brought in The Go-Go’s (nope, not those Go-Go’s, they were just out of diapers…this was a male vocal trio that cut one LP for RCA back in 1964, the same year this record came out) to sing the lyrics to such gems as “You Created a Monster” and “Make It Go Away.” The whole thing is a hoot, and a highly collectible hoot at that—original copies of this album command “monstrous” sums! Aaron Kannowski remastered our reissue, and we’ve pressed up a limited edition in pumpkin orange with black splatter vinyl…get ready to do the Munster creep this Halloween and beyond!

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Material: Pumpkin orange with black splatter vinyl
Explore More...

Related Items

Steven Universe: The Movie Original Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (2019)
The Libertine (La matriarca) 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1968) [9368]
The Heartbreak Kid CD Press Kit Ben Stiller
The Midnight Eye Guide to New Japanese Film (2004)
The Walking Dead: Rick vs. Negan 24 x 36 Inch Television Series Poster
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (May 30, 2008) Usher, ColdPlay [D62]
Rock ‘n’ Roll Nightmare Special Edition DVD
Bioworld 48×60 inch Godzilla 1985 Poster Super Soft Fleece Throw Blanket
The Hollywood Reporter (July 17, 2015) Paul Rudd Peter Guber Channing Tatum [T92]
RARE Bandai Digital Digimon Monsters Digivolving Garurumon (Weregarurumon) ID #56 Action Figure with Trading Card (1999)
VinylSKU: 220430-103572-1
UPC: 848064011217
Part No: LP-RGM-1121LE
Weight: 1.2 lbs
Condition: New