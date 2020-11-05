Hellbound: Hellraiser II Original Soundtrack Album Vinyl Edition (2019)

View larger $35.99 $32.95 - Select Qty - 1 2

Original U.S. Release: December 23, 1988

Item Release Date: November 30, 2019

Rating: R

Christopher Young returns to score the sequel to Hellraiser with arguably his most terrifying score to date.

HELLBOUND is absolutely terrifying, fusing a large orchestra, a choir and electronics. Young manages to expand on the original score to deliver something much larger in scope and harkening back to the golden age of horror scores. A master of his craft, his work here is incredible with many layers to unravel, which reward on multiple listens.

Composed by Christopher Young

Artwork by Matt Ryan Tobin

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Angus MacInnes | Ashley Laurence | Barbie Wilde | Clare Higgins | Doug Bradley | Imogen Boorman | Kenneth Cranham | Nicholas Vince | Oliver Smith | Sean Chapman | Simon Bamford | William Hope

Directors: Tony Randel

Project Name: Hellbound: Hellraiser II

Composers: Christopher Young

