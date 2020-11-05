Share Page Support Us
Hellbound: Hellraiser II Original Soundtrack Album Vinyl Edition (2019)

Hellbound: Hellraiser II Original Soundtrack Album Vinyl Edition (2019)
Hellbound: Hellraiser II Original Soundtrack Album Vinyl Edition (2019)
Hellbound: Hellraiser II Original Soundtrack Album Vinyl Edition (2019)

$35.99

$32.95


2 in stock


VinylSKU: 201105-82903-1
UPC: 850010229119
Part No: DW154
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Doug Bradley  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers
Studio: Death Waltz | Mondo
Original U.S. Release: December 23, 1988
Item Release Date: November 30, 2019
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Christopher Young returns to score the sequel to Hellraiser with arguably his most terrifying score to date.

HELLBOUND is absolutely terrifying, fusing a large orchestra, a choir and electronics. Young manages to expand on the original score to deliver something much larger in scope and harkening back to the golden age of horror scores. A master of his craft, his work here is incredible with many layers to unravel, which reward on multiple listens.

Special Features

  • Composed by Christopher Young
  • Artwork by Matt Ryan Tobin

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Angus MacInnes | Ashley Laurence | Barbie Wilde | Clare Higgins | Doug Bradley | Imogen Boorman | Kenneth Cranham | Nicholas Vince | Oliver Smith | Sean Chapman | Simon Bamford | William Hope
Directors: Tony Randel
Project Name: Hellbound: Hellraiser II
Composers: Christopher Young

