The Good, the Bad and the Ugly 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Studio: United Artists
Original U.S. Release: December 29, 1967
Rating: R
Details

Sergio Leone’s cult classic Spaghetti Western centers on a bounty hunting scam that unites two men (Clint Eastwood, Eli Wallach) in an uneasy alliance against a third (Lee Van Cleef), in a race to find a fortune in gold buried in a remote cemetery.

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Aldo Giuffrè | Antonio Casas | Clint Eastwood | Eli Wallach | Lee Van Cleef | Luigi Pistilli | Rada Rassimov
Directors: Sergio Leone
Project Name: The Good The Bad and The Ugly

