The Good, the Bad and the Ugly 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

Studio: United Artists

Original U.S. Release: December 29, 1967

Rating: R

Sergio Leone’s cult classic Spaghetti Western centers on a bounty hunting scam that unites two men (Clint Eastwood, Eli Wallach) in an uneasy alliance against a third (Lee Van Cleef), in a race to find a fortune in gold buried in a remote cemetery.

Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Aldo Giuffrè | Antonio Casas | Clint Eastwood | Eli Wallach | Lee Van Cleef | Luigi Pistilli | Rada Rassimov

Directors: Sergio Leone

Project Name: The Good The Bad and The Ugly

