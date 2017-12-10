The Good, the Bad and the Ugly 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

$14.98
$10.98
Part No: R20842
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Clint Eastwood | Sergio Leone items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Western
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: United Artists
Original U.S. Release: December 29, 1967
Rating: R
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Sergio Leone’s cult classic Spaghetti Western centers on a bounty hunting scam that unites two men (Clint Eastwood, Eli Wallach) in an uneasy alliance against a third (Lee Van Cleef), in a race to find a fortune in gold buried in a remote cemetery.
Specifications
- Size: 24x36 in
Cast: Aldo Giuffrè | Antonio Casas | Clint Eastwood | Eli Wallach | Lee Van Cleef | Luigi Pistilli | Rada Rassimov
Directors: Sergio Leone
Project Name: The Good The Bad and The Ugly
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Throwback Space | United Artists | Western