Astro Boy Animated Series 51×27 inch Licensed Beach Towel [T48]

View larger
$26.85
$23.97
See Options

1 in stock
twl
SKU: 220430-101118-1
Weight: 0.9 lbs
Condition: New

  • Product Types: Home & Bath | Beach Towels
  • Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Science Fiction
  • See All BEACH TOWEL DESIGNS
  • Dye Sublimated Print Uniquely Hand Printed in the USA.
  • The dye sublimation printing process creates slight imperfections over seams and/or folds. They are unique to and a part of each towel.
  • Each towel printed on a soft polyester base that gets softer with each wash.
  • One side of every beach towel includes a unique art design printed by Logo Vision.
  • All designs are officially licensed and include scenes from movies, cult television shows, fantasy & horror art work, and much more. CLICK HERE to see them all.

Astro Boy Animated Series 51×27 inch Licensed Beach Towel. Tezuka Productions.

Specifications

  • Material: Microfiber Polyester
Explore More...

Related Items

