Gamera: The Heisei Era Collection 4-Disc Blu-ray Special Edition Box Set

View larger
$99.95

$75.97


5 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 210209-85027-1
UPC: 760137441182
Part No: AV338
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Gamera  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Monster Movies | Science Fiction
Studio: Arrow
Item Release Date: January 26, 2021
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Kaiju Super-monster Returns in Glorious HD!

After laying dormant for fifteen years, Gamera was rebooted for the big screen in a smash hit trilogy masterminded by director Shusuke Kaneko (Necronomicon), writer Kazunori Ito (Ghost in the Shell) and SFX director Shinji Higuchi (who went on to co-direct Shin Godzilla). Trading the campy kid-friendly surrealism of the earlier films for a darker, more realistic tone and jaw-dropping innovative special effects, the “Heisei trilogy” are still regarded today as three of the best – if not the very best – kaiju films ever made. This unmissable trio is complimented by a bonus disc featuring Gamera the Brave, a heartwarming mix of family-friendly adventure and cutting-edge kaiju action that is the most recent Gamera film to date.

Special Features

  • Special Edition Contents
  • High Definition (1080p) transfers of all four films on Blu-ray, including 4K restorations of the Heisei Trilogy by Kadokawa Pictures
  • Original Japanese and dubbed English DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0 audio for all films
  • Optional English subtitles for all films
  • Reversible sleeves featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Frank
  • Disc One – Gamera The Guardian Of The Universe
  • Commentary by Matt Frank
  • Newly filmed introduction by August Ragone
  • A Testimony of 15 Years: Part 1, the first in an epic three-part documentary interviewing cast and crew of the Heisei Trilogy
  • Interviews with director Shusuke Kaneko and SFX director Shinji Higuchi, filmed by Jörg Buttgereit in 2002
  • Extended interview with Shinji Higuchi, focusing on the trilogy’s special effects
  • Behind the scenes featurettes tracing the film’s production from announcement to release
  • Alternate English credits
  • Trailer and image galleries
  • Disc Two – Gamera 2: Attack Of Legion
  • Commentary by Kyle Yount
  • Newly filmed introduction by August Ragone
  • A Testimony of 15 Years: Part 2, the next part of the documentary interviewing cast and crew of the Heisei Trilogy
  • On-set footage from the shooting of the film’s main unit and special effects filming
  • Behind the scenes featurettes tracing the film’s production from announcement to release
  • Alternate English credits
  • “Lake Texarkana” comedic dub track
  • Trailer and image galleries
  • Disc Three – Gamera 3: Revenge Of Iris
  • Commentary by Steve Ryfle & Ed Godziszewski
  • Newly filmed introduction by August Ragone
  • A Testimony of 15 Years: Part 3, the final part of the documentary interviewing cast and crew of the Heisei Trilogy
  • Behind the scenes featurettes tracing the film’s production from announcement to release
  • Deleted Scenes
  • The Awakening of Irys (Remix), a montage of behind-the-scenes footage and work-in-progress special effects footage
  • Alternate English credits
  • Trailer and image galleries
  • Disc Four – Gamera The Brave
  • Commentary by Keith Aiken & Bob Johnson
  • How to Make a Gamera Movie, a featurette hosted by director Ryuta Tasaki
  • Behind The Scenes of Gamera the Brave, an all-access on-set documentary
  • The Men That Made Gamera, a documentary looking back at the series from start to finish, featuring interviews with cast and crew
  • Opening Day Premiere, a featurette showing the cast and crew presenting the film at its first showing
  • Kaho’s Summer, an interview with the film’s young star
  • Special Effects Supercut, a montage of effects shots overseen by FX supervisor Hajime Matsumoto
  • Trailer and image galleries

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 4
  • Runtime: 400 min
  • Language: Japanese

Cast: Ai Maeda | Akira Onodera | Ayako Fujitani | Kaho | Miki Mizuno | Mitsuru Fukikoshi | Ryô Tomioka | Shingo Ishikawa | Shinobu Nakayama | Susumu Terajima | Tamotsu Ishibashi | Tetsu Watanabe | Tomorô Taguchi | Toshiyuki Nagashima | Tsuyoshi Ihara | Yukijirô Hotaru
Directors: Ryuta Tasaki | Shusuke Kaneko
Filmography: Gamera 2: Attack Of Legion | Gamera 3: Revenge Of Iris | Gamera The Brave | Gamera The Guardian Of The Universe
Characters: Gamera

