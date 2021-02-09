Gamera: The Heisei Era Collection 4-Disc Blu-ray Special Edition Box Set

$99.95
$75.97
UPC: 760137441182
Part No: AV338
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Gamera items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Monster Movies | Science Fiction
Studio: Arrow
Item Release Date: January 26, 2021
Rating: NR
Details
The Kaiju Super-monster Returns in Glorious HD!
After laying dormant for fifteen years, Gamera was rebooted for the big screen in a smash hit trilogy masterminded by director Shusuke Kaneko (Necronomicon), writer Kazunori Ito (Ghost in the Shell) and SFX director Shinji Higuchi (who went on to co-direct Shin Godzilla). Trading the campy kid-friendly surrealism of the earlier films for a darker, more realistic tone and jaw-dropping innovative special effects, the “Heisei trilogy” are still regarded today as three of the best – if not the very best – kaiju films ever made. This unmissable trio is complimented by a bonus disc featuring Gamera the Brave, a heartwarming mix of family-friendly adventure and cutting-edge kaiju action that is the most recent Gamera film to date.
Special Features
- Special Edition Contents
- High Definition (1080p) transfers of all four films on Blu-ray, including 4K restorations of the Heisei Trilogy by Kadokawa Pictures
- Original Japanese and dubbed English DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0 audio for all films
- Optional English subtitles for all films
- Reversible sleeves featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Frank
- Disc One – Gamera The Guardian Of The Universe
- Commentary by Matt Frank
- Newly filmed introduction by August Ragone
- A Testimony of 15 Years: Part 1, the first in an epic three-part documentary interviewing cast and crew of the Heisei Trilogy
- Interviews with director Shusuke Kaneko and SFX director Shinji Higuchi, filmed by Jörg Buttgereit in 2002
- Extended interview with Shinji Higuchi, focusing on the trilogy’s special effects
- Behind the scenes featurettes tracing the film’s production from announcement to release
- Alternate English credits
- Trailer and image galleries
- Disc Two – Gamera 2: Attack Of Legion
- Commentary by Kyle Yount
- Newly filmed introduction by August Ragone
- A Testimony of 15 Years: Part 2, the next part of the documentary interviewing cast and crew of the Heisei Trilogy
- On-set footage from the shooting of the film’s main unit and special effects filming
- Behind the scenes featurettes tracing the film’s production from announcement to release
- Alternate English credits
- “Lake Texarkana” comedic dub track
- Trailer and image galleries
- Disc Three – Gamera 3: Revenge Of Iris
- Commentary by Steve Ryfle & Ed Godziszewski
- Newly filmed introduction by August Ragone
- A Testimony of 15 Years: Part 3, the final part of the documentary interviewing cast and crew of the Heisei Trilogy
- Behind the scenes featurettes tracing the film’s production from announcement to release
- Deleted Scenes
- The Awakening of Irys (Remix), a montage of behind-the-scenes footage and work-in-progress special effects footage
- Alternate English credits
- Trailer and image galleries
- Disc Four – Gamera The Brave
- Commentary by Keith Aiken & Bob Johnson
- How to Make a Gamera Movie, a featurette hosted by director Ryuta Tasaki
- Behind The Scenes of Gamera the Brave, an all-access on-set documentary
- The Men That Made Gamera, a documentary looking back at the series from start to finish, featuring interviews with cast and crew
- Opening Day Premiere, a featurette showing the cast and crew presenting the film at its first showing
- Kaho’s Summer, an interview with the film’s young star
- Special Effects Supercut, a montage of effects shots overseen by FX supervisor Hajime Matsumoto
- Trailer and image galleries
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 4
- Runtime: 400 min
- Language: Japanese
Cast: Ai Maeda | Akira Onodera | Ayako Fujitani | Kaho | Miki Mizuno | Mitsuru Fukikoshi | Ryô Tomioka | Shingo Ishikawa | Shinobu Nakayama | Susumu Terajima | Tamotsu Ishibashi | Tetsu Watanabe | Tomorô Taguchi | Toshiyuki Nagashima | Tsuyoshi Ihara | Yukijirô Hotaru
Directors: Ryuta Tasaki | Shusuke Kaneko
Filmography: Gamera 2: Attack Of Legion | Gamera 3: Revenge Of Iris | Gamera The Brave | Gamera The Guardian Of The Universe
Characters: Gamera
