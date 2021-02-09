Gamera: The Heisei Era Collection 4-Disc Blu-ray Special Edition Box Set

View larger $99.95 $75.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

Details

The Kaiju Super-monster Returns in Glorious HD!

After laying dormant for fifteen years, Gamera was rebooted for the big screen in a smash hit trilogy masterminded by director Shusuke Kaneko (Necronomicon), writer Kazunori Ito (Ghost in the Shell) and SFX director Shinji Higuchi (who went on to co-direct Shin Godzilla). Trading the campy kid-friendly surrealism of the earlier films for a darker, more realistic tone and jaw-dropping innovative special effects, the “Heisei trilogy” are still regarded today as three of the best – if not the very best – kaiju films ever made. This unmissable trio is complimented by a bonus disc featuring Gamera the Brave, a heartwarming mix of family-friendly adventure and cutting-edge kaiju action that is the most recent Gamera film to date.

Special Features

Special Edition Contents

High Definition (1080p) transfers of all four films on Blu-ray, including 4K restorations of the Heisei Trilogy by Kadokawa Pictures

Original Japanese and dubbed English DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0 audio for all films

Optional English subtitles for all films

Reversible sleeves featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Frank

Disc One – Gamera The Guardian Of The Universe

Commentary by Matt Frank

Newly filmed introduction by August Ragone

A Testimony of 15 Years: Part 1, the first in an epic three-part documentary interviewing cast and crew of the Heisei Trilogy

Interviews with director Shusuke Kaneko and SFX director Shinji Higuchi, filmed by Jörg Buttgereit in 2002

Extended interview with Shinji Higuchi, focusing on the trilogy’s special effects

Behind the scenes featurettes tracing the film’s production from announcement to release

Alternate English credits

Trailer and image galleries

Disc Two – Gamera 2: Attack Of Legion

Commentary by Kyle Yount

Newly filmed introduction by August Ragone

A Testimony of 15 Years: Part 2, the next part of the documentary interviewing cast and crew of the Heisei Trilogy

On-set footage from the shooting of the film’s main unit and special effects filming

Behind the scenes featurettes tracing the film’s production from announcement to release

Alternate English credits

“Lake Texarkana” comedic dub track

Trailer and image galleries

Disc Three – Gamera 3: Revenge Of Iris

Commentary by Steve Ryfle & Ed Godziszewski

Newly filmed introduction by August Ragone

A Testimony of 15 Years: Part 3, the final part of the documentary interviewing cast and crew of the Heisei Trilogy

Behind the scenes featurettes tracing the film’s production from announcement to release

Deleted Scenes

The Awakening of Irys (Remix), a montage of behind-the-scenes footage and work-in-progress special effects footage

Alternate English credits

Trailer and image galleries

Disc Four – Gamera The Brave

Commentary by Keith Aiken & Bob Johnson

How to Make a Gamera Movie, a featurette hosted by director Ryuta Tasaki

Behind The Scenes of Gamera the Brave, an all-access on-set documentary

The Men That Made Gamera, a documentary looking back at the series from start to finish, featuring interviews with cast and crew

Opening Day Premiere, a featurette showing the cast and crew presenting the film at its first showing

Kaho’s Summer, an interview with the film’s young star

Special Effects Supercut, a montage of effects shots overseen by FX supervisor Hajime Matsumoto

Trailer and image galleries

Specifications

Number of Discs: 4

Runtime: 400 min

Language: Japanese

Cast: Ai Maeda | Akira Onodera | Ayako Fujitani | Kaho | Miki Mizuno | Mitsuru Fukikoshi | Ryô Tomioka | Shingo Ishikawa | Shinobu Nakayama | Susumu Terajima | Tamotsu Ishibashi | Tetsu Watanabe | Tomorô Taguchi | Toshiyuki Nagashima | Tsuyoshi Ihara | Yukijirô Hotaru

Directors: Ryuta Tasaki | Shusuke Kaneko

Filmography: Gamera 2: Attack Of Legion | Gamera 3: Revenge Of Iris | Gamera The Brave | Gamera The Guardian Of The Universe

Characters: Gamera

