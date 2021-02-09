Gamera: The Showa Era Collection 4-Disc Blu-ray Special Edition Box Set

View larger $99.95 $68.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

Details

The Kaiju Super-monster Returns in Glorious HD!

As giant monsters rampaged the Japanese cinematic landscape during the “kaiju boom” of the mid-1960s, Daiei Studios introduced a new character to the screen that would be embraced for generations: Gamera, the giant, flying, fire-breathing turtle, and friend of all children! Buried under the Arctic ice for several millennia, the colossal chelonian is unleashed upon Japan, leaving havoc in his wake. After becoming an unexpected box office sensation, Gamera returned several more times, leaping to the world’s defence against a motley assortment of evil creatures, from the death-ray-shooting flying terror Gyaos, to the knife-headed alien menace Guiron, to the underwater invader Zigra!

Special Features

Special Edition Contents

High Definition (1080p) transfers of all eight Showa-era Gamera films on Blu-ray

Lossless original Japanese and dubbed English mono audio for all films

Optional English subtitles for all films

Reversible sleeves featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Frank

Disc One – Gamera The Giant Monster

Commentary and newly filmed introduction by August Ragone

High Definition (1080p) transfer of Gammera the Invincible, the American theatrical version of the film, with lossless mono audio and optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Remembering the Gamera Series, an archive featurette from 1991, including interviews with director Noriaki Yuasa, writer Nisan Takahashi and others

Interview with Noriaki Yuasa, filmed by Jörg Buttgereit in 2002

Gamera Special, an hour-long best-of compilation supervised by Noriaki Yuasa in 1991

Alternate English credits

Trailer and image galleries

Disc Two – Gamera Vs. Barugon / Gamera Vs. Gyaos

Commentary on Gamera vs. Barugon by August Ragone & Jason Varney

Commentary on Gamera vs. Gyaos by Stuart Galbraith IV

Newly filmed introductions to both films by August Ragone

High Definition (1080p) transfer of War of the Monsters, the shorter American edit of Gamera vs. Barugon, with lossless English audio

Alternate English credits for both films

Trailer and image galleries

Disc Three – Gamera Vs. Viras / Gamera Vs. Guiron

Choice of three different versions of Gamera vs. Viras via seamless branching

Commentary on Gamera vs. Viras by Carl Craig and Jim Cirronella

Commentary on Gamera vs. Guiron by David Kalat

Newly filmed introductions to both films by August Ragone

New featurette with actor Carl Craig showing his souvenirs and props from Gamera vs. Viras

Highlights from the G-FEST X convention in 2003, featuring Noriaki Yuasa and Carl Craig

The 4th Nippon Jamboree, a promotional film for the Boy Scouts of Japan directed by Yuasa in 1966

Alternate English credits for both films

Trailer and image galleries

Disc Four – Gamera Vs. Jiger / Gamera Vs. Zigra / Gamera Super Monster

Commentary on Gamera vs. Jiger by Edward L. Holland

Commentary by Gamera vs. Zigra by Sean Rhoads & Brooke McCorkle

Commentary on Gamera Super Monster by Richard Pusateri

Newly filmed introductions to all three films by August Ragone

Alternate English credits for all three films

Trailer and image galleries

Specifications

Number of Discs: 4

Runtime: 690 min

Language: Japanese

Cast: Carl Craig | Christopher Murphy | Daigo Inoue | Eiji Funakoshi | Harumi Kiritachi | Junichiro Yamashita | Katherine Murphy | Kelly Varis | Kichijirô Ueda | Kôji Fujiyama | Kôjirô Hongô | Kyôko Enami | Mach Fumiake | Miyuki Akiyama | Nobuhiro Kajima | Reiko Kasahara | Tôru Takatsuka | Tsutomu Takakuwa | Yaeko Kojima | Yoko Komatsu | Yûko Hamada | Yûzô Hayakawa

Directors: Noriaki Yuasa | Shigeo Tanaka

Filmography: Gamera vs. Barugon | Gamera vs. Guiron | Gamera vs. Gyaos | Gamera vs. Jiger | Gamera vs. Viras | Gamera vs. Zigra | Gamera: Super Monster | Gamera: The Giant Monster

Characters: Gamera

