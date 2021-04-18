Molly Hatchet Flirtin’ With Disaster (1979) Vinyl Edition – Frank Frazetta Cover Art [300]

- Composers Molly Hatchet
- Artists Frank Frazetta
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Adventure | Fantasy
- Studios: Epic Records
- More: Frank Frazetta
Molly Hatchet Flirtin’ With Disaster (1979) Vinyl Edition – Frank Frazetta Cover Art.
Item has wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Frank Frazetta | Molly Hatchet
- Genres: Adventure | Fantasy
- Studios / Manufacturers: Epic Records
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl
- Music Genres: Rock