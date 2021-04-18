NBC Radio Network: The First Fabulous 50 Limited Edition 2-LP Vinyl (1977)

View larger $27.99

$21.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Vinyl

SKU: 210418-86496-1

Part No: NBC-1

Weight: 2.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



NBC Radio Network: The First Fabulous 50 2-LP Vinyl. A limited edition of treasures from the NBC Radio Network’s 50 years of broadcasting. Excerpts from live 55 minute NBC Radio specials broadcast on consecutive Sunday evenings, October 10 through November 7, 1976.

Item has wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Playlists

Host: Ben Grauer - Covering The Years 1926 Through 1936, Special Material By John Chancellor / NBC News

Host: Bob Hope - Covering The Years 1936 Through 1946

Hosts: Bing Crosby And Arlene Francis - Covering The Years 1946 Through 1966, Special Material By Ben Grauer, Joe Garagiola And Edwin Newman / NBC News

Host: John Chancellor / NBC News, Covering The Years 1966 Through 1976, Special Material By Gene Shalit

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Related Items