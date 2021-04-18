NBC Radio Network: The First Fabulous 50 Limited Edition 2-LP Vinyl (1977)

- Contributors Arlene Francis | Ben Grauer | Bing Crosby | Bob Hope | Edwin Newman | Gene Shalit | Joe Garagiola | John Chancellor
NBC Radio Network: The First Fabulous 50 2-LP Vinyl. A limited edition of treasures from the NBC Radio Network’s 50 years of broadcasting. Excerpts from live 55 minute NBC Radio specials broadcast on consecutive Sunday evenings, October 10 through November 7, 1976.
Item has wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Playlists
- Host: Ben Grauer - Covering The Years 1926 Through 1936, Special Material By John Chancellor / NBC News
- Host: Bob Hope - Covering The Years 1936 Through 1946
- Hosts: Bing Crosby And Arlene Francis - Covering The Years 1946 Through 1966, Special Material By Ben Grauer, Joe Garagiola And Edwin Newman / NBC News
- Host: John Chancellor / NBC News, Covering The Years 1966 Through 1976, Special Material By Gene Shalit
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
