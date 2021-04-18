Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

NBC Radio Network: The First Fabulous 50 Limited Edition 2-LP Vinyl (1977)

NBC Radio Network: The First Fabulous 50 Limited Edition 2-LP Vinyl (1977)
View larger
NBC Radio Network: The First Fabulous 50 Limited Edition 2-LP Vinyl (1977)
NBC Radio Network: The First Fabulous 50 Limited Edition 2-LP Vinyl (1977)
$27.99
$21.90
See Options

1 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210418-86496-1
Part No: NBC-1
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

NBC Radio Network: The First Fabulous 50 2-LP Vinyl. A limited edition of treasures from the NBC Radio Network’s 50 years of broadcasting. Excerpts from live 55 minute NBC Radio specials broadcast on consecutive Sunday evenings, October 10 through November 7, 1976.

Item has wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Playlists

  • Host: Ben Grauer - Covering The Years 1926 Through 1936, Special Material By John Chancellor / NBC News
  • Host: Bob Hope - Covering The Years 1936 Through 1946
  • Hosts: Bing Crosby And Arlene Francis - Covering The Years 1946 Through 1966, Special Material By Ben Grauer, Joe Garagiola And Edwin Newman / NBC News
  • Host: John Chancellor / NBC News, Covering The Years 1966 Through 1976, Special Material By Gene Shalit

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
Explore More...

Related Items

Mel Brooks’ History of the World: Part I Dialogue and Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (1981)
Lot of 16 Original 8×10 inch Movie Press Photos [PHO1018]
The Fondas: The Films and Careers of Henry, Jane and Peter Fonda (1973)
Richard Pryor Here and Now Vinyl Edition (1983)
Ghostbusters 35th Anniversary Original Motion Picture Score 2-Disc Vinyl Limited Edition
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey Original 27×41 inch Movie Poster (1991) [J36]
Baadasssss! 10th Anniversary DVD Edition
Music for Monsters, Munsters, Mummies and Other TV Fiends (Theme from The Addams Family, Outer Limits, Alfred Hitchcock Hour + More)
John Landis’ The Kentucky Fried Movie Blu-ray
The Simpson’s: The Complete Twentieth Season Collector’s Blu-ray Edition
VinylSKU: 210418-86496-1
Part No: NBC-1
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.