Cat Run 2 Blu-ray + Digital HD with Slipcover

Blu-ray SKU: 171225-69110-1

UPC: 025192237843

Part No: 2034085

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Flavor

Formats: Blu-ray | Digital

Genres: Action | Comedy | Crime | Exploitation

Studio: Universal

Item Release Date: August 26, 2014

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Gritty and action packed, Cat Run 2 stars the seductive Winter Ave Zoli (Sons of Anarchy) as a high-end call girl with a secret military connection. When an unlikely team of bumbling, up-and-coming private detectives stumble upon a sex party turned massacre, the wannabe detective team takes on the case and discovers a military secret they wish they hadn’t. This fun, sexy, thrill ride will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Specifications

Runtime: 98

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Language: English

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Alphonso McAuley | Brittany S. Hall | Dan Bilzerian | Gregory Alan Williams | Leonardo Nam | Scott Mechlowicz | Thomas Tah Hyde III | Vanessa Branch | Winter Ave Zoli

Directors: John Stockwell

Project Name: Cat Run 2

Related Items

Categories

Action | Blu-ray | Comedy | Crime | Cult Flavor | Digital | Exploitation | Featured | Movies & TV | Universal