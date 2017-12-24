Twitter
Cat Run 2 Blu-ray + Digital HD with Slipcover
Cat Run 2 Blu-ray + Digital HD with Slipcover
$15.98

$10.98


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 171225-69110-1
UPC: 025192237843
Part No: 2034085
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: Blu-ray | Digital
Genres: Action | Comedy | Crime | Exploitation
Studio: Universal
Item Release Date: August 26, 2014
Rating: R
Details

Gritty and action packed, Cat Run 2 stars the seductive Winter Ave Zoli (Sons of Anarchy) as a high-end call girl with a secret military connection. When an unlikely team of bumbling, up-and-coming private detectives stumble upon a sex party turned massacre, the wannabe detective team takes on the case and discovers a military secret they wish they hadn’t. This fun, sexy, thrill ride will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Specifications

  • Runtime: 98
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Language: English
  • Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1
  • Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French
  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Alphonso McAuley | Brittany S. Hall | Dan Bilzerian | Gregory Alan Williams | Leonardo Nam | Scott Mechlowicz | Thomas Tah Hyde III | Vanessa Branch | Winter Ave Zoli
Directors: John Stockwell
Project Name: Cat Run 2

